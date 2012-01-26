Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s Fresh Skin Secrets

When Emily Maynard was announced as the latest Bachelorette, we couldn’t say we were surprised. The Southern beauty was a tabloid hot topic for months as her relationship with Brad Womack soared and then frankly plummeted. Emily was always an audience favorite (single mom, young widow, hot young thing, etc.) and we have a feeling the new set of guys will have to not only be win her over, but win over daughter Ricki too.

Although it may seem like Emily has her hands full (and some emotional baggage to boot), no one can deny how stunning her skin is — throughout her time in the spotlight. Emily claims she won’t go a day (or night) without washing her face, and she swears by Obagi products to cleanse. “Every morning I wash with OMP Nu-Derm Gentle Cleanser.” She then applies OMP CRx C-Exfoliating Day Lotion to keep her face nourished and glowing.

At night, Emily uses SOTHYS Revitalizing Serum to prevent any wrinkles from popping up and keep her skin smooth and radiant, because she knows that those cameras catch everything!

What is your skincare regimen? Does it require more than three products?