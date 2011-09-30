Anti-Aging Pills…Could They Really Work?

We are a little skeptical when it comes to any type of beauty-in-a-pill supplement. We had our doubts about the vitality of a sunscreen pill, but an anti-aging pill just seems too good to be true.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, over the past few months three pills have hit the market that claim to visibly reduce the signs of aging within a few months. These pills rely on a technology known as “nutrigenomics,” unlike many traditional beauty supplements, which boost the body’s natural levels of vitamins and minerals.

Scientists have figured out a way to stimulate the genes responsible for producing vital youth hormones such as oestrogen (a variant of estrogen), which can help plump aging skin and make us look and feel younger.

Dr. Daniel Sister, President of the International College for Anti-Aging, Nutrition & Aesthetic Medicine, is one of the experts behind this new generation of pills. He told the Daily Mail: ‘As we age, the levels of certain hormones naturally decrease, resulting in skin that is dryer and less elastic, loss of energy, loss of libido and many other problems that we associate with aging — including slower recovery time from injuries, brittle bones, less muscle mass, and thinning hair. But compounding that problem is the fact that age also makes the body less effective when it comes to extracting key nutrients from our diet. This means that the hormones the body does make are of a poorer quality.’

But can these pills really improve the levels and qualities of hormones and effectively make you look and feel younger?