After-Sun Products To Help Soothe Your Skin

Memorial Day Weekend is so close, I’m practically sitting in a lounge chair reading magazines enjoying the Monday off. But before I think about relaxing, I thought I’d show you my picks for after-sun products that keep your sun-kissed skin moisturized and cool, hopefully not because you’re lobster-red!
Stay island-ready with this Lime Coolada scented after-sun moisturizer. Shea and Cocoa Butter paired with soothing aloe makes this moisturizer a must-have for any beach outting! (Hawaiian Tropic Lime Coolada Moisturizing Lotion, $6.99 drugstore.com)
This product absorbs easily leaving your skin feeling soothed and moisturized without a greasy feeling. (The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Day Cream, $16 sephora.com)
The natural way to heal, moisturize and soothe any burn! (Burt's Bees Aloe and Linden Flower After Sun Soother, $9.97 walmart.com)
This ultra-cooling gel is perfect for sun-parched skin. Using yogurt (yes, the stuff you eat) to hydrate skin. (Korres Yoghurt Cooling Gel, $23.50 sephora.com)
Moisturizes and rejuvinates to keep your tan lasting all summer long! (Hampton Sun After Sun Moisturizer, $30 sephora.com)
Designed to minimize peeling and repair sun-damaged skin with the help of calming Aloe. (Clinique After-Sun Rescue Balm, $21 clinique.com)
Adds shimmer to the skin while ingredients like Cocoa, Mango and Shea butter nourish. Smells great too! (Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect Coconut Papaya After Sun Lotion, $8.99 drugstore.com)
Provides comfort while promoting a longer-lasting tan! (Clarins Ultra-Hydrating After Sun Moisturizer, $32.50 clarins.com)