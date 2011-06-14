Activism In Your Own Tub! Lush Supports Marriage Equality

As we all know, Pride month is coming up! Lush, known for its bath bombs has teamed up with the Freedom to Marry Campaign to end marriage discrimination so that everyone, gay, straight or bi can marry the person they love. Lush will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the new Freedom Foamer sales to the campaign.

Freedom Foamer is a cool green citrus-scented (lemon, lime and grapfruit) bubble bar that is available online and in the shops for the next two weeks. Shoppers can also sign a postcard petition to encourage their lawmakers to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

Freedom Foamer, $5.95, lushusa.com