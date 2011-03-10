8 Self Tanners To Get You Ready For Spring Weather

So we may not be able to get the weather off of our minds, but it’s not really our fault. It’s March, it’s dreary, and we’ve had a really long winter. We can’t really help the fact that we’ve started dressing in far too little layers for the weather and trying out the spring trends a bit too early. As all of our layers shed we also need to think about the condition of our skin. Not just moisturizing, but also how pale and pasty we are.

In order to not blind anyone with our ghostly appearance (and save ourselves from skin cancer), self tanners come in quite handy this time of year. Above are a few of our favorites, and some tricks to save you from those orange streaks.