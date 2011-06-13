7 Homemade Beauty Recipes

Natural beauty has moved on from being a trend and is making its mark as a beauty category. Natural ingredients from all over the world have provided us with benefits for our hair and skin. Avocado for example, is rich in Vitamins A, D and E, which are good for your skin, especially for nourishment. Even something as common and simple as Oatmeal can work wonders for your skin. Oatmeal can be used as a gentle exfoliant, suitable for all skin types.

Whether you want to save money or go the natural way, these homemade beauty recipes will do the trick. Take a look at these homemade beauty recipes and take advantage of the benefits of natural ingredients from items you may already have in your house.

#1: Avocado Face Mask (moisturizing) – recipe via Expert Village

Step 1: Scoop out half of a ripe avocado into a bowl and mash up.

Step 2: Add 1-2 tablespoons of plain yogurt and mix into bowl of avocado.

Step 3: Pour 3-4 tablespoons of honey into the bowl and mix.

Step 4: Take a sea sponge and use it to apply mask to your face. Leave on for 20-25 minutes, then rinse off with water.

Yogurt and avocado soften the skin while avocado and honey keep skin moisturized.

#2: Yogurt & Oatmeal Mask for sensitive skin – recipe via beauty.about.com

Step 1: Take one cup of natural yogurt (Fage Total yogurt is recommended because it is thick), and mix with 1/2 cup of oatmeal.

Step 2: Apply to skin and leave on for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3: Take a warmed wet washcloth (not too hot) and wash off with washcloth.

Note* if your skin is oily you can go ahead and add a bit of lemon juice, and if it is dry, add a few tablespoons of honey. This mask is good for soothing irritated skin.

#3: Oily Hair Conditioning Treatment – recipe from celebrity stylist Robert Hallowell via goodhousekeeping.com

Step 1: Mix together 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, 1/2 of a crushed avocado, 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and and 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise.

Step 2: Apply mixture to hair, but not directly onto the scalp. Leave on for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Massage through to scalp and leave on for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Rinse thoroughly for 2 minutes in warm water.

Step 5: Shampoo your hair twice with a deep-cleansing shampoo.

This will work well to keep your hair shiny without looking greasy.



#4: Coffee Body Scrub – recipe from howtodothings.com



Step 1: In a bowl, mx in 2 cups of ground coffee, 1/2 cup of either raw sugar or sea salt and 2-3 tablespoons of massage oil (any kind you like).

Step 2: Take a shower (best to do when skin is wet or damp – in shower you can rinse off easily) and apply the scrub to your body and gently rub in a circular motion.

This scrub is great because not only is it an exfoliant, but coffee (the caffeine in particular) is actually good for your skin in helping to prevent varicose veins and lessen cellulite.

#5: Aloe Vera Lip Gloss – recipe from mybeautyrecipes.com

Step 1: Blend 1 teaspoon aloe vera gel, 1 teaspoon petroleum jelly and 1/2 teaspoon of coconut oil into a bowl.

Step 2: Heat in micorwave for approximately 2 minutes.

Step 3: Let it fully cool before applying it to your lips.

This gloss is a great moisturizer for your lips.

#6: Peach Tightening Facial Mask – recipe from mybeautyrecipes.com

Step 1: ut 1 peach into small pieces and put into a blender.

Step 2: Take 1 egg and separate the yolk form the egg white. Add the egg white to the blender and blend.

Step 3: Once contents are smooth (very well blended), put the mix all of your face, avoiding the mouth. Leave on for 30 minutes then rinse off with cool water.

it is recommended to use this mask once a week to make your skin tighter and younger looking.

#7: Build-Up Remover for Hair – recipe from free-beauty-tips.com

Step 1: Mix 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar into 1 gallon of distilled water.

Step 2: Wet hair or shampoo, then pour 2 cups of the mixture onto hair and let it soak into the hair. Rinse hair with cold water.

Note* you can store the mixture in either the refrigerator or a a cabinet, and should be used every few weeks.

This recipe is great for removing the build-up that we collect in our hair form using styling products such as hair spray and mousse.

Enjoy!