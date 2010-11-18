3 Easy Tips To Prevent Redness Post-Wax

So, I may have the most sensitive skin on the planet, reacting to everything from fragrances to laundry detergents. And, when it comes to waxing, I’m of course that person with a red streak above my brow (or anywhere else for that matter) for days to follow.

I know I’m not alone in this battle, so I met up with the manager of Strip/Browhaus, one of the latest waxing phenomenons to hit the states to learn what you should do to prevent sensitivity and that redness afterwards – read on for his tips.

Aside from the chocolate berry wax (and white chocolate coming out for Valentine’s Day!) Strip/Browhaus has great personal care. What can you advise someone to do before a wax to help battle redness?

Well, there are a couple of things. Everybody reacts differently to waxing. There are some people who have a little bit more sensitive skin than others, and in terms of discomfort that one experiences, usually we ask people to take an Aspirin before. We also have Back Flower Essence that you can put under your tongue, which calms you a little bit, for an anti-hysteric. And then we also offer squeezy toys to hold onto during the treatment.

And what about after the wax?

In terms of redness specifically, after the wax to avoid ingrown hairs, don’t go to the gym for at least 24 hours. Don’t sweat, don’t go to the sauna, don’t take a hot shower just for 24 hours and you’ll be fine.

You’ll also want to:

Avoid tight clothing

Avoid self-tanner, deodorant or other perfumed products

Exfoliate the area every 4-7 days, starting 3 days after your wax

Apply X’ed Out Cream, a product that helps to prevent ingrowns

If you’re getting something like laser done instead, are the same precautions taken?

We offer people IPL, or intense pulse light, which is the next generation of laser. It’s completely painless and it’s a machine that’s attracted to the melanin that’s in the hair. Essentially it disintegrates it. It’s a series of 6 sessions and you’re hair free for about 2 years. For IPL, you’ll want to avoid extensive sun exposure after the sessions for at least 4 weeks and apply Ice Cream, which is a soothing moisturizer and is great for redness.

