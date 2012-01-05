10 Exfoliators For Smoother Skin This Winter

Some days the regular soap and water routine just doesn’t cut it — especially during these colder days. Incorporating an exfoliator in the shower can make a major difference on your skin and getting rid of those dead flakes is actually necessary. Exfoliating weekly helps the skin feel softer, prevents break outs and adds moisture to otherwise dry skin.

Keep in mind that there are different types of exfoliators for different parts of your body. This way you can show a little extra love to the parts that need it most. Whether you want smoother lips, softer legs or hands we’re going to share the scrubs that work best. Check out our slideshow and start scrubbing.