10 Exfoliators For Smoother Skin This Winter

Some days the regular soap and water routine just doesn’t cut it — especially during these colder days. Incorporating an exfoliator in the shower can make a major difference on your skin and getting rid of those dead flakes is actually necessary. Exfoliating weekly helps the skin feel softer, prevents break outs and adds moisture to otherwise dry skin.
Keep in mind that there are different types of exfoliators for different parts of your body. This way you can show a little extra love to the parts that need it most. Whether you want smoother lips, softer legs or hands we’re going to share the scrubs that work best. Check out our slideshow and start scrubbing.
Dull looking skin will no longer be an issue when you start including this into your daily regime. This scrub foams up and which makes it feel like a facial wash but puts in the work of an actual exfoliator.
(Ole Henriksen Walnut Complexion Scrub, $24, sephora.com)
Your hands need love too! Having dry, flaky hands can make an amazing manicure look not so great. This scrub is dedicated entirely to taking care of your hands with apricot seeds doing the exfoliating.
(Juleps Facial for Hands Glycolic Hand Peel, $32, julep.com)
You know that saying, As soft as a babys bottom? Well this body scrub will have your body feeling that exact way. Consisting of essential oils like Soybean and Sweet Almond oil -- your body is left completely moisturized after a single use. The exfoliating salt is from the Dead Sea and only needs to be used once a week.
(Sabons Body Scrub, $30, sabonnyc.com)
The secret behind kissable lips isnt only behind the right lip balm. Exfoliating your lips will get rid of inevitable flakes and make it that much easier for you to glide on your favorite lipstick smoothly.
(Philosophys Exfoliating Lip Scrub, $15, drugstore.com)
If you find salt scrubs too abrasive for your skin then this is a perfect substitute. Pure brown sugar and natural oils will have you feeling like youre getting a spa treatment.
(fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish, $65, beauty.com)
This shaving cream helps you get the smoothest and closest shave possible with the help of exfoliating pearls. From the moment you start shaving to the minute you finish you will have a continuos hydrating feel.
(Skintimate Moisturizing Cream Shave in Revitalizing, $4.69, soap.com)
Say goodbye to all the gunk clogging your pores. This scrub is sensitive enough to use on a daily basis and strong enough to battle break-outs, removing dead skin cells and getting rid of those excess oils.
(Biore Pore Unclogging Scrub, $7.49, ulta.com)
For an intense full body scrub look no further. Using this on a weekly basis will even help with body acne. The green tea and willow bark also helps with redness and irritation caused by exfoliating.
(DERMAdoctor KP Duty Body Scrub, $44, sephora.com)
We love this product because not only does it remove our makeup, but it gets rid of the dead skin dulling our shine.
(Neutrogena Wave Gentle Exfoliating Pads, $6.39, drugstore.com)
Not a morning person? This minty peppermint body wash/scrub will leave you refreshed and wake you up.
(bliss Super Minty Soap N Scrub, $30, sephora.com)