The #1 Trick Women Use To Feel Sexy: You Will Be Surprised!

The Daily Mail reports that a British survey recently asked women what they do to feel sexy, and the list might surprise you. A tight dress, high heels and a push up bra might be the expected front runners for the list, but in reality the number one trick women use is a spray of perfume.

The top 5 rounded out with:

2. Wear a big happy smile

3. Paint nails

4. Get hair coloured or highlighted

5. Spend hours straightening hair

The top 5 is a bit shocking, but maybe that’s just my male perspective. How does the list compare to your feel-sexy routine?

