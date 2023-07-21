The 8 Best Vitamin C Serums for Brighter Skin, According to Dermatologists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to ward off unwarranted “you look tired” comments with a literal glow-up? Vitamin C is the answer. This potent antioxidant can brighten your complexion, fade dark spots, and boost collagen production, which helps combat signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and elasticity. What’s more to love is that in serum form, vitamin C easily fits into your already-established daily routine, post-toner, and pre-moisturizer. However, with the recent influx of attention this hero ingredient has been getting, it takes a bit of homework to figure out which products are actually worth investing in.

The good news? You don’t have to spend time searching for one, as we dug into our beauty stashes and read thousands of reviews to recommend the best vitamin C serums. And for all of your frequently asked questions on how to use, pair, and pick vitamin C serums, we consulted board-certified dermatologists Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology and Dr. Marisa Garshick, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Cornell – New York Presbyterian Medical Center.

How does vitamin C benefit the skin?

Let’s take a quick science refresher to understand the benefits of using a vitamin C serum. Meet free radicals: unstable oxygen molecules — generated by exposure to external factors like environmental pollution and UV rays — that damage cellular structures like DNA, lipids, and proteins. This damage can cause the skin’s collagen to break down, contributing to aging features, such as sun spots, fine lines, and skin laxity. According to Dr. Camp, when applied topically, the antioxidant vitamin C minimizes and reverses these skin concerns, aiding your skin’s natural cell-repairing regeneration process by “neutralizing free oxygen radicals” and “encouraging collagen production.”

When should you apply vitamin C serum?

While you can use vitamin C serum in your nighttime routine, our experts say applying it in the morning is more beneficial. Dr. Camp explains, “During the day, vitamin C can protect your skin by neutralizing oxygen radicals that develop as a result of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.”

“In general, it is best to use once daily in the morning after cleansing, prior to moisturizing and sunscreen,” says Dr. Garshick.

Our experts also advise that it is safe to use vitamin C serum daily so long as your skin reacts well to the formula with no irritation or redness.

What ingredients should you avoid using with vitamin C serums?

“Since many forms of vitamin C are unstable, in general, it is best to avoid pairing with exfoliating acids [like AHAs and BHAs], which may impact the pH and decrease stability,” says Dr. Garshick.

You can use retinol and vitamin C in your skincare routine, according to Dr. Garshick and Dr. Camp, but it’s best to use them at different times of the day to avoid skin sensitivity and irritation. Dr. Camp suggests applying “vitamin C products in the morning” to reap the free radical protection during the day, keeping retinol usage to nighttime only.

How to choose a vitamin C serum

As great as vitamin C is, the ingredient does have a few hurdles. First, it’s inherently unstable and reactive, easily losing its antioxidant properties when exposed to heat, light, and air. Choose a product packaged in a darkened or opaque bottle with a tight-sealing lid to reduce the likelihood of your vitamin C serum losing its potency over time. Then, ensure you store the vitamin C serum in a cool, dry, dark place (aka not in your bathroom or out on display).

To be effective, Dr. Camp recommends picking a serum with a vitamin C between 10 to 20 percent. “Vitamin C serums that include stabilizing agents, like vitamin E and ferulic acid, may [also] improve efficacy and shelf life,” he adds.



Drunk Elephant

“This combines vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, fruit nutrients, and extracts to help fight free-radical damage while brightening and firming the skin and improving the overall complexion,” says Dr. Garshick. “It is best used once daily in the morning and can be applied to the face, neck, chest, and hands.”

MaeLove

Looking for vitamin C benefits on a budget? Dr. Garshick recommends this pick from MaeLove, which contains vitamins C, E, and ferulic acid to brighten your complexion, all while protecting your skin against free radical damage. “In addition also incorporates hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin, leaving the skin looking healthy and refreshed,” she says.

YSE Beauty

Formulated with three types of Vitamin C, wrinkle-combatting niacinamide, soothing squalane, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this serum helps brighten skin without irritation, making it a great go-to for all skin types.

Paula’s Choice

Dr. Camp loves this lightweight, fast-absorbing serum with 15 percent vitamin C, peptides, and vitamin E, as it can be easily added to your routine solo or mixed with a moisturizer “for a little boost.”

Ustawi

This potent, yet oh-so-gentle serum uses a time-released variant of vitamin C in its formula so that the antioxidant effects of the ingredient last you throughout the entire day. There are also no thick emulsifiers used in this serum, making the texture lightweight and non-sticky — perfect for those concerned about clogging pores.

SkinCeuticals

“This salicylic acid-containing vitamin C is a great option for those with oily skin as the salicylic acid helps to reduce oil and blemishes,” Dr. Garshick says, “It combines 0.5 percent silymarin, 15 percent L-ascorbic acid, 0.5 percent ferulic acid and 0.5 percent salicylic acid and has been shown to reduce oil oxidation by up to 76 percent, while also improving the appearance of skin texture.”

Sunday Riley

This potent serum is my favorite vitamin C product ever. Immediately after use, my skin looks radiant and glowing, like I just got a facial. With continued use over a few weeks, I saw my dark spots fade and my skin’s texture smooth out. It’s forever on my repurchase list.

Dr. Brenner

Over 671.3 million people have tuned in to video reviews of this serum on TikTok to see if the rumors that Dr. Brenner’s Vitamin C Serum is an alternative for the coveted SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum are true. Why? Because the formula of Dr. Brenner’s $20 version is a 100 percent match with the $182 SkinCeuticals serum, according to SKINSKOOL.