By now you’ve probably heard of dermaplaning. Celebs swear by it. Word on the street is Marilyn Monroe was a fan! Earlier this month, Eva Mendes revealed she shaves her face at home, plus gets dermaplaning sessions at a spa in Beverly Hills, CA. “I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!” Mendes wrote in her caption on Instagram.

When fans asked the actor how often she shaves her face, she wrote: “I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills. I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!” She also revealed the great things dermaplaning does for her skin.

“Makeup and moisturizer goes on much smoother,” she wrote. “I’m hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me.”

This all sounds great and all but do you really know what it does? If scary images of scalpels come to mind, we’re here to bust any misconceptions you might have about the treatment.

What is dermaplaning?

“Dermaplaning is a non-invasive procedure where the surface of the skin is gently grazed by a sterile blade to remove fine vellus hairs A.K.A peach fuzz and the superficial dead skin cells from the epidermis,” explains Dr. Jessica Weiser of New York Dermatology Group in New York City. The result is extremely smooth, fuzz-free skin.

How does it work?

According to Dr. Whitney Bowe, board-certified dermatologist in New York City, the true definition of dermaplaning involves using a surgical blade that goes all the way down the deeper levels of the skin, namely the dermis. “However, in practice, most practitioners tend to stay in the epidermis,” she explains. “Since it removes superficial dead layers of the skin, it helps skin care products penetrate more easily.” She adds the process is only meant for the face, not the nose, neck, or chest.

What are the benefits?

In addition to allowing skincare products to penetrate the skin better, dermaplaning has other benefits, Dr. Weiser explains. “By removing the dead skin cells, dermaplaning is a form of slightly deeper exfoliation and can improve skin turnover and healing, in addition to allowing better penetration of skincare products,” she notes. “This can leave skin more radiant and healthier looking.” In addition, she adds that dermaplaning is appropriate for all ages and for most any skin type. “It is helpful to address mild textural abnormalities in the skin and to make skin more refreshed through improved cell renewal.” Looks like Marilyn Monroe was onto something.

Is it painful?

Anytime there’s a blade involved in a beauty treatment, this is sure to be at the top of anyone’s list of questions. But according to both doctors, dermaplaning is not painful at all. Cue sighs of relief now.

How often should you be dermaplaning?

“I recommend this about once a month,” Dr. Bowe says. “It’s important to allow your skin enough time in between each treatment to rejuvenate itself so you avoid over-exfoliating.”

Can you do it home?

With a number of at-home treatments on the market, it can be tempting to play doctor for a day and attempt the treatment yourself, but our experts strongly advise against this. “I recommend researching your doctor or obtaining a referral prior to receiving treatment from an experienced professional,” Dr. Bowe says. “If you are looking to exfoliate the skin at home, I would strongly urge you to utilize an at-home peel pad with alpha and beta hydroxyl acids instead of coming at your face with a blade.” Bottom line: If you want a deeper exfoliation, go with an expert.

But if you’re ultra-careful, there are some at-home products that will just take off the fine hairs (peach fuzz) which can trap dirt and oil. They won’t go as deep as an in-office treatment — which is a good thing. And skip it altogether if you have sensitive skin, rosacea, acne-prone skin, or active eczema. Below, some of our favorite options.

Kitsch Pro Dermaplaner Set

Be sure to always shave on clean, dry skin.

Japonesque Dermaplaner Facial Razors

Pull your skin taut and glide the tool in small motions downwards at a 45-degree angle.

Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool

This tool has a slip-free grip and stainless steel, single-edge blade for safety.

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

This affordable 3-pack is so popular, it has 4.6 stars on Amazon with more than 181,000 ratings.