New York City became covered in smoke from Canadian wildfires. Southern California has a full-blown fire season every year. And that’s not even beginning to touch the pollution we deal with living in major cities. That’s where anti-pollution skincare comes in. Of course, there are masks when you need them but when you’re dealing with everyday environments, the right skincare can really protect your face.

“Pollution is composed of both gases and particulate matter which have been shown to have a negative impact on the skin,” explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC. “Pollution can disrupt the skin barrier, cause free radical damage and inflammation, worsen acne, lead to hyperpigmentation, and even contribute to premature wrinkling.”

Dr. Zeichner says to protect your skin against pollution, you want to fully wash your face to remove debris. Then, be sure to “apply an antioxidant serum to neutralize free radical damage and block production of abnormal pigment,” as well as use an anti-acne cream if you need it to prevent breakouts. You’ll also want to keep your moisture barrier strong and healthy with a really good moisturizer and “collagen-stimulating ingredient to strengthen the skin and minimize wrinkling,” he adds.

The upside is that a growing demand for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory products that safeguard skin from environmental damage has resulted in a growing market for those very formulations. Anti-pollution skincare is popping up everywhere, with more brands joining the slew each day. Yes, the unprecedented need for this kind of protection says a sad, sad thing about the state of the planet, but if you can’t singlehandedly save the world, it’s OK to concentrate on saving your skin for now instead.

Image: Dove.

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money for a good cleanser,” Dr. Zeichner says. “The ultra gentle, non-soap cleansing bar

is a great option both for face and body. It effectively removes soiling and debris from the skin, while maintaining hydration and a healthy skin barrier.”

Image: Youthforia.

Youthforia Pregame Setting Spray

This moisturizing setting spray

creates a thin layer to seal in your makeup, preventing harmful pollutants to adhere to your skin, plus extending the wear time of your makeup. Score.

Image: Eucerin.

Eucerin Age Defense SPF 50

“This broad spectrum sunscreen

not only protects against harmful UV rays, but also it contains a blend of antioxidants that provide protection against environmental aggressors,” Dr. Zeichner says. “By neutralizing free radicals these antioxidants have been shown to defend against the development of hyperpigmentation.”

Image: Jori.

Jori Daily Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask

“Pollution has been directly tied to worsening of breakouts,” Dr. Zeichner says. “The best way to treat pimples is to prevent them from developing to begin with. This ultralight water-gel mask

rubs into the skin invisibly and delivers an advanced form of micronized 2.5 percent benzoyl peroxide into the pores, where acne begins. Plus a blend of botanicals address the needs of adult skin. It can be worn daily to problem areas to get rid of pimples you have and prevent new ones.”

Image: MZ Skin.

MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist

Antioxidants and amino acids boost the skin’s natural barrier function for increased strength, plus hydrators, vitamins and minerals come together to calm redness, refine pores and brighten skin. These ingredients also shield against pollution, infrared and blue light.

Image: Roc.

Roc Derm Correxion Fill and Treat Serum

“This serum delivers a combination of two hero ingredients: retinol and hyaluronic acid,” Dr. Zeichner says. “Not only does it

immediately hydrate the skin, but with continued use it improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to fight off the harmful effects of pollution on your collagen.”

Courtesy of Renee Rouleau.

Renée Rouleau Rapid Response Detox Masque

Remove dirt, oils and bacteria from your pores with this celeb-loved face mask from esthetician Renée Rouleau.

Photo: Drunk Elephant.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops

This TikTok-loved bronzer isn’t just for warming up the look of your skin. It contains powerful antioxidants and peptides to protect skin from environmental stressors.

Image: Vaseline.

Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion

“This is a great option not only for the body, but can be used on the face,” Dr. Zeichner says. “The base of this lotion is triple purified petrolatum, which forms a protective, but breathable seal over the skin. The formula is easy to spread and not greasy. Plus it can be used across all skin types, even in people who are sensitive.”

Image: Elizabeth Arden.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield

This daily sunscreen features a skin shield with both pollution and UVB protection and a DNA enzyme complex to strengthen skin.

Image: Ulta.

La Roche Posay Vitamin C serum

“This serum contains pure, 10 percent vitamin C to neutralize free radicals and brighten the complexion. Vitamin C is perhaps the best-studied topical antioxidant we have and one of the most powerful ingredients available to ward off the effects of pollution,” Dr. Zeichner says. “In addition to vitamin C, this serum contains salicylic acid to offer exfoliation and cell turnover benefits.”