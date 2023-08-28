Reviewers Say One Application of This Anti-Pollution Cream Made a Difference With ‘Tone, Texture & Wrinkles’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you live in a bustling city, then you likely know how much pollution can affect your complexion. At least, I know I do—I can often quite literally feel the dirt and grime build-up on my skin after a long day out and about. Now, just imagine that seeping below your skins surface on a regular basis, contributing to concerns like acne, congestion and accelerated aging.

As Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC, previously shared with StyleCaster, “Pollution is composed of both gases and particulate matter which have been shown to have a negative impact on the skin. Pollution can disrupt the skin barrier, cause free radical damage and inflammation, worsen acne, lead to hyperpigmentation, and even contribute to premature wrinkling.”

Basically, your skin needs more than just SPF to protect against environmental aggressors. Luckily, there are targeted skincare products that prevent damage from pollutants, such as PUR’s Submerge Overnight Detox Anti-Pollution Moisturizer. This nighttime cream operates as a skincare sleep mask by tackling a multitude of issues while you rest. It immediately locks in hydration for plump and bouncy skin and acts as a barrier against environmental aggressors that come into contact with your skin regularly. By doing so, it also minimizes the appearance of skin imperfections, such as blemishes and age spots.

PUR

With ingredients like charcoal for absorbing excess oil and impurities, green tea for combating premature signs of aging, aloe to soothe irritation and redness, and Alteromonas Ferment Extract as the primary shield against pollution within the cream, it’s not hard to see why reviewers had positive remarks to say about it.

RELATED: This Nail Tinted Moisturizer Is The Key to Achieving a ‘Clean Girl’ Manicure on a Budget

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product,” wrote one person. “I have never been much of a makeup or body product kind of gal. That all changed when I hit 50. My face was so dry! I use this every night and I wake up with beautiful moisturized skin! Between the natural ingredients and the wonderful results, I anticipate using this product for years.”

“I have sensitive skin and had nearly given up on finding a product that really makes a difference. One overnight application of Submerge made a difference in tone, texture, and depth of wrinkles. I love this product,” shared another.

Start protecting your skin against harmful pollutants (even if you don’t live in an urban area) by picking up a jar of the Submerge Overnight Detox Anti-Pollution Moisturizer today.



