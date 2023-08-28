Yes, This Viral $14 Ingrown Hair Treatment Actually Works—See My Results

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Confession time: I really don’t care for summer. At least, it used to be my least favorite time of year. The truth is, I’ve always struggled to feel confident in a swimsuit because of my sensitive skin—specifically around my bikini area. As a beauty-obsessed writer, I’ve made it my personal mission to find the absolute best products that minimize noticeable conditions like pesky razor burn and ingrown hairs that keep me from feeling my most confident. And more importantly, to help other women with similar skin struggles gain the same confidence, because I know I’m not alone.

Which brings me to my current beauty obsession: the Tend Skin Solution . Not only does it pair perfectly with my electric trimmer for combatting razor bumps and ingrown hairs, the results are almost instant. (I say almost because it really does take consistent use for wow-worthy results.) That alone is one of the reasons I’m a believer in the product because it works whether you remember to dab it on before the pool or beach and if you apply it religiously.

So what is the Tend Skin Solution ? It’s this magical little bottle of razor bump-ridding serum that practically zaps ingrown hairs and those pesky, red little dots under the armpits, bikini area, and anywhere you shave. Read my Tend Skin Solution review for the full scoop on why every person who shaves needs this life-changing serum.

Tend Skin

How I Tested It

I first heard about Tend Skin Solution on TikTok (shocking, I know). I’ve tried a handful of popular liquid-based solutions that guarantee to get rid of razor bumps and prevent ingrown hairs, but sadly none of them have really worked. Sure, there’s a slight improvement in discoloration along my bikini line and armpits immediately after use, but nothing drastic in terms of longstanding results. Still, I had to get my hands on the Tend Skin Solution to test whether it was worth the internet hype.

I’ve been testing the solution since June of this year. I went with the smaller size of four fluid ounces because I didn’t know if I’d like it or not, and it has surprisingly lasted all summer (three months with daily use, to be exact).

Upon first use, I put the liquid on my freshly shaved bikini line and underarms by dampening a cotton ball with it and gently dabbing across areas of concern. I won’t sugarcoat it, the solution smells like straight up rubbing alcohol. As someone with sensitive skin, it also stings for like 10 seconds, especially on the underarm area. Still, I was impressed to see my razor bumps fade almost instantly. I wondered, “Could this solution be the answer to all my swimsuit problems?”

I followed this routine every time I showered for about one month, shaving my bikini line once a week and my underarms every two days. After just three weeks, I experienced significant improvement in the appearance of my bikini line and underarms. I mean, the progress pictures I took speak for themself. Where there were once patches of red bumps and deeply rooted ingrown hairs, they’ve nearly vanished. Most importantly, my skin feels healthier, too.

The Results

Though I experience noticeable results every time I dab on Tend Skin Solution, it truly requires consistent application for long term results. When I fall out of the habit of applying the serum, my skin lets me know.

It’s also worth noting that it’s the combo of shaving with unscented shave cream and a clean four- or five-blade razor, massaging my skin with exfoliating gloves, and applying the skin solution that has improved the overall appearance on my bikini line and underarms. Still, everyone’s skin is different, and if the solution works for my extremely sensitive skin, I’m confident every other skin type will also benefit.

Final Verdict

I’m down to just a splash or two left in my Tend Skin Solution bottle and can confidently say it’s the product I’ve been missing in my shave routine. It’s quite literally billed as after-shave for your bikini line, underarms, you name it, and somehow it took years for me to discover it.

If you struggle with sensitive skin, razor bumps, or ingrown hairs, take this as your sign to grab this magic in a bottle for year-round relief. I used to think laser hair removal was the answer to my problems, but turns out clear skin costs just $20 thanks to this serum .

Knowing I won’t have to be self-conscious about my underarms while wearing a strapless dress at my sister’s wedding later this year makes me so happy, and I don’t know how I didn’t discover this product sooner. Trust me, you won’t regret it. If you need me, I’ll be stocking up on Tend Skin Solution !