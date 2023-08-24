This Is the Most Hydrating Clay Mask I’ve Ever Tried on My Acne-Prone Skin

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Clay masks are hands down my favorite weekly skincare ritual. As someone with acne-prone skin, I love how they treat active breakouts and pull out dirt and grime from deep within. That’s not to say I haven’t experienced some drawbacks—clay masks can be notoriously drying, and if you have sensitive skin, they can activate redness and irritation within minutes. Therefore, when I tried Bubble Skincare’s Come Clean Detoxifying Clay Mask, I was pleasantly surprised by how hydrating the formula was.

Bubble was originally created for teens in mind, so it leans more gentle (which is great news for those of us with unpredictable skin.) Naturally, the brand carries a range of products that cater to concerns like acne, bumpy texture and congestion—all the things teens (and sadly, still many adults, like myself) may be dealing with.

The mask provides a fuss-free experience by arriving ready to go; you won’t have to mix a powder with water unlike some other formulas out there. It even has a matching brush to apply the product directly onto your face. But perhaps most notably, the mask doesn’t dry to a chalky, flakey state that prohibits any facial movements. Instead, it feels wholly hydrating and soothing throughout wear, which made it an instant staple in my bathroom cabinet.

Bubble Skincare

Described by the brand as a “creamy Brazilian purple clay mask,” it gently pulls out impurities and tackles congestion for a “weekly deep clean” without the usual dryness and irritation known to clay masks. It contains four key ingredients that make it a winner, such as vitamin E, Montmorillonite (a mineral-rich clay), Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract (which provides antioxidant protection), and one of my personal favorite acids for treating acne, Azelaic Acid.

I’m not the only one who likes using the mask on a regular basis. The brand has gone viral on TikTok many times, so it’s attracted quite a crowd of users. Many have left behind glowing reviews for the product on the brand’s website, with remarks like “completely transformed my acne prone skin” and “my pores were vanished” written.

I ran through the circular jar rather fast—if i had one note, it would be for the brand to include more product inside. Regardless, the mask retails for the low cost of $19, which is far less than many results-driven clay masks on the market. If you despise the tight, dry feeling most clay mask formulas bring, I’d recommend giving this one a try.