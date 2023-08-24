All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Listen up: If you have enlarged pores and/or oily skin, this is about to save your life — or at least your sanity. If Peace Out’s new Pore Perfecting Stick works for me, who has pretty dry skin, it’ll work even better at sucking up oil. I have what I guess you would call combination skin. It’s pretty dry all over but my pores get clogged, especially when I’m PMSing. This little clay stick just changed the game. In fact, it works so well, that it’s already sold out at Sephora. (Luckily, it’s still available on Peace Out’s website).

Here’s the deal. This little exfoliating stick contains kaolin clay to suck up excess oil and reduce the look of clogged pores, mushroom extract to smooth the skin’s texture, and a blend of five acids to slough off dead skin cells. You can use it as an exfoliating cleanser or as a mask by leaving it on for 10 minutes before rinsing clean.

My favorite thing about this stick is how easy it easy to spot treat. Because I have dry patches, I don’t want to apply it to my entire face. Instead, I swiped it on my chin and jaw (the worst areas for me during PMS) and across my nose and cheeks because I have some visible pores there.

Image: Elizabeth Denton.

I left it on for 10 minutes and wiped it clean off with a damp washcloth. I was pleasantly surprised to see how clear my skin looked without extra dryness. With other clay masks I’ve used, my skin felt tight afterward, like I needed to layer on extra hydration. This time, my skin was squeaky clean but soft and ready for my usual nighttime skincare routine.

I can see myself continuing to use Peace Out’s Pore Perfecting Stick on small areas whenever my skin is feeling clogged or I have any visible blackheads or whiteheads. And at only $24? It’s a no-brainer.