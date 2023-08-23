Shoppers Call This Eye Treatment ‘Liquid Gold’ For Dark Circles & Fine Lines

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m currently out of eye cream and it’s high-key got me a little on edge. Is my under-eye skin going to start wrinkling and sagging? Am I depriving this delicate area of much-needed hydration? Nothing’s wrong with skipping this skincare step, but I personally don’t like to go without it. After running out of my usual eye product, I’ve been on the hunt for a new formula.

One that’s on my radar is U Beauty’s The Return Eye Concentrate. Why? Because it targets fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, discoloration, and uneven texture (a.k.a. everything you could ever want in an eye cream, serum, or treatment). The ingredients that make this formula one to try out for yourself include marine plankton extract, beta-glucan, and hyaluronic acid, among others.

You definitely know skincare MVP hyaluronic acid. It’s one of the best in the biz at hydrating and plumping skin. Similarly, beta-glucan has “antioxidant activity, anti-wrinkle activity, anti-ultraviolet light, wound healing, and moisturizing effect,” according to this study.

As for marine plankton extract, “The significance of active ingredients derived from microalgae is that they can be used to prevent blemishes, repair damaged skin, help seborrhea, and inhibit the inflammation process. In addition, extracts from microalgae have various bioactive substances which accelerate the healing process and maintain skin moisture,” per this study.

So what I’m hearing is that this eye treatment helps to prevent oxidative and free-radical damage, which consequently plays a part in combatting visible signs of aging (i.e. fine lines, wrinkles, dull skin, loss of skin elasticity, and the like). But on top of this formula’s anti-aging superpowers, it also wakes up your under-eyes by de-puffing and minimizing the appearance of dark circles.

Lift, smooth, plump, brighten, and moisturize your under eyes with The Return Eye Concentrate. Although it has a hefty price tag, shoppers can confirm it’s worth your coin.

One 59-year-old reviewer dubbed the eye treatment “magic,” adding, “I’m currently midway through my second order of The Return and my results are, if you will, miraculous. A bit ago I bravely looked at my face under the bright bathroom light. My dark circles or dark pigmentation under my eyes have really and truly disappeared. I use this product a few times throughout the day for moisture to keep pesky fine lines at bay. I wish I had taken a pretreatment photo. I just didn’t expect it was going to work this well.”

“I love the eye concentrate and feel like it brightens my eye area when I use it before bedtime. I wake up looking refreshed and bright-eyed,” raved another five-star shopper.

Another one summed it up plain and simple: “Liquid gold! Noticed a change in my under-eye area almost immediately. Very pleased with the consistency and quality of this and every U Beauty product.”

Simply swipe one to two pumps of The Return Eye Concentrate on your under-eye and orbital bone areas—gentle tapping motions only! Do this every night and watch as your skin sees incredible improvement.

If you’re somehow still unsure about giving this game-changing eye treatment a shot, U Beauty has a new “Try Before You Buy” program that sends you five sachets of each of the brand’s best-sellers: the Resurfacing Compound, Super Hydrator, and Barrier Bioactive Treatment. You get to try them completely free of charge, and after 12 days of use, you can decide which formulas you’d like to receive in full sizes.

As a firm believer in mini samples and travel-size options, this is amazing news. U Beauty’s “Try Before You Buy” program lets you test luxe skincare products before going all in with your skin (and wallet). If you’re a beauty enthusiast, what could be better?