Shoppers Say This Retinol Eye Cream Fades Fine Lines in Just One Week

It’s no secret that retinoids are a total skincare routine game-changer. The benefits are absolutely amazing (read: boosting cell turnover, fighting acne, and, most famously, smoothing fine lines and deep wrinkles), but many people are iffy about using retinol in their around their eyes. After all, no one wants the occasional dryness and flaking that vitamin A derivatives can bring going on in their eye area. But today is the day that you can put all your fears aside. I’ve found a hydrating, effective retinol eye cream that thousands of shoppers swear by from England’s best-kept secret beauty brand, No7.

Let me be the first to introduce you to No7’s Pure Retinol Eye Cream. As the name suggests, this eye cream combines smoothing and plumping retinol, encapsulated to release the product gently over wear. Calming bisabolol and moisturizing shea butter add a dose of hydration to the eye area, creating a more youthful and wide-awake appearance, as well as counteracting dryness and irritation. And unlike some eye creams, this pick from No7 has a super lightweight texture that doesn’t feel greasy or tacky. Better yet, the formula is safe for daily nighttime usage and is fragrance-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin types.

No7

No7 Beauty has a fix for just about any skin concern, from concealers that won’t settle into fine lines to face creams that double as anti-aging neck treatments. Yet fans of the brand rave that this product is one of No7’s best for how fast-acting it is. “I experienced improvement in the skin around my eyes within 1-2 weeks, and it keeps getting better,” one reviewer says, while another said, “My eye area is brighter, smoother, and hydrated!”

Even those most skeptical of retinol usage around the eyes sing Pure Retinol Eye Cream’s praising, writing, “I could immediately notice a difference in tightening up my undereye area, and it improved the fine lines around my orbital bone where my side-sleeping has caused permanent wrinkling.”

If you’re like me and consider getting rid of your fine lines to be priceless, then you’ll love that No7’s Pure Retinol Eye Cream will only set you back $30. At that price, it’s an instant ‘add to cart’ for me.