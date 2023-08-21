All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a lot of hydrating skincare ingredients—like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and squalane—but one that’s not as talked about for enhancing your complexion is argan oil. If you, like me, thought argan oil was only for use on your hair, think again. It’s actually an incredible hydrator for the skin and is chock-full of nutrients like fatty acids and vitamin E, which are known to make positive impacts on skin and hair.

For skin in particular, this study says, argan oil hydrates, protects, and combats visible signs of aging. Another study found that “the daily consumption and application of argan oil have improved the skin hydration by restoring the barrier function and maintaining the water-holding capacity.”

We won’t leave you hanging on this ingredient’s game-changing abilities, though. Cliganic’s 100 percent pure and natural Argan Oil has Amazon reviewers quick to sing its praises and vouch for its excellent moisturizing properties.

“I like this oil a lot. It comes in a dropper bottle and I use it on my skin and my face if I have any dryness. It works very nicely and it’s absorbed well. I also put a couple drops on my hand and run it through my hair when I’m finished blow-drying it. It puts some life back into it and it makes it look healthier and takes away dryness,” one shopper explained. “A few drops [go] a long way so I would start out with that and see how it goes but I would surely recommend this product.”

Another five-star reviewer raved, “This argan oil is extremely lubricant. It goes on like liquid silk. The first time I used it I gave a full pump, [which] must be almost a teaspoonful, and had enough to do my face, neck, and one arm.”

No wonder the product has a 4.6-star overall rating and over 21,000 five-star reviews. Some shoppers have also noticed positive results with this argan oil when they applied it to their hair.

“I have been oiling my hair once a week for a few months and I’ve seen a huge difference. My hair is a lot less frizzy and feels a lot stronger,” one wrote. “It also grew about three inches, but I’ve also been combining it with rosemary oil.”

Cliganic sites this oil as a hair care and hair styling product, as well as a skincare formula. So in addition to smoothing, softening, and adding shine to strands, it also moisturizes skin on the face, the body, and even the nails and cuticles. And for folks with beards and mustaches, why not join in on this oil’s benefits?

As if this multifunctional argan oil from Amazon couldn’t get any better, it just so happens to be on sale for 23 percent off right now. It normally costs a still-affordable $13, but is down to only $10. That is a huge steal for a product that can help maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails all at once.

If you love the results you see after trying the oil, hit the Subscribe and Save option on the Amazon product page. It saves you a little bit of cash and delivers the skincare essential on a reocurring schedule of your choice.