This Face Wash Leaves My Skin Squeaky Clean Without Stripping Away Hydration

Most people would say something completely rational if you asked them to choose one thing to bring to a deserted island — food, clothes, shelter, etc. But if you asked me, I would proudly pick Dermalogica’s Special Cleansing Gel. Yes, I’m totally in love with this face wash and literally cannot fathom having to go a day without it. Why? Because it cleared my breakouts without irritating my dry skin. At. All.

In case it’s your first time reading one of my reviews — hi, I’m the poster child for combination skin. While my t-zone gets fairly oily and has occasional breakouts and blackheads, the rest of my face is super dry and craves moisture. It’s been a journey to find a face wash that A) controls oil production, B) leaves my skin feeling squeaky clean, and C) doesn’t strip away all hydration. I’ve tried countless cleansers over the years, but couldn’t find my perfect match à la Goldilocks. That was until one day, when I was scrolling beauty TikTok, and saw a content creator raving over the Special Cleansing Gel. After watching a few more videos, I decided I had to see what was so “Special” about this face wash for myself.

The first thing I noticed when I was looking at the ingredients is that the cleansing gel is formulated without soaps. Dermalogica opted for the gentler, naturally foaming Quillaja Saponaria (AKA soapbark plant), which gently cleanses away oil, makeup, and dirt built up from the day. To balance out the deep cleaning ingredient, calming balm mint and lavender extracts were added to soothe and hydrate skin. After lathering a penny-sized amount of gel in my moistened hands and applying it to my dampened face and neck, I immediately noticed a satisfying cooling sensation. Once washed off, my skin felt clean, without that tight, stripped feeling that can come from harsh face washes. Since that initial use, I’ve been hooked, using it day and night and noticing that my acne and dry spots are disappearing.

FYI, I’m not the only one who has been amazed by Dermalogica’s Special Cleansing Gel. This product has thousands of five-star reviews online, from sites like Sephora, Amazon, and more. “I’m in love with this cleanser,” one reviewer writes, “I have very oily skin with a few dry patches with a lot of redness and sensitivity. This cleanser is gentle enough for my sensitive skin, yet effective enough to make my skin feel super clean.”

Another shopper is equally enthusiastic over the gel, saying, “This is my go-to cleanser for all concerns. I have sensitive skin, and it doesn’t strip the barrier or make my skin feel dry after washing. Additionally, it removes all traces of makeup, including mascara, and makes my skin feel squeaky clean. It’s the one product I purchased over and over, and [it] never lets me down!”

Those looking to try Dermalogica’s Special Cleansing Gel will be happy to find that the product is available in multiple sizes and price points, from a $13, 1.7-ounce bottle, to a $68, 16.9-ounce pump. Give it a try today — I promise your skin will thank me tomorrow.