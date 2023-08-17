This $10 Vitamin E Oil Made a Shopper’s ‘Dry, Aging’ Skin The Best It’s Been ‘In Years’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ve been writing vitamin C stories out the wazoo lately. People just love their vitamin C products, and I totally understand why. But let me introduce you to another vitamin that has the ability to work wonders on your complexion. Vitamin E “has antitumorigenic, photoprotective, and skin barrier stabilizing properties,” according to this study. “Vitamin E is the major naturally occurring lipid-soluble non-enzymatic antioxidant protecting skin from the adverse effects of oxidative stress including photoaging. Its chemistry and its physiological function as a major antioxidative and anti-inflammatory agent, in particular with respect to its photoprotective, antiphotoaging properties,” per this other study.

These are big, big words indeed, but shoppers swear Cliganic’s 100% Pure Vitamin E Oil shows incredible results. It’s nourishing, protects against free radicals, combats visible signs of aging, and helps heal scars, per the brand. And while this $10 oil from Amazon is mostly for use on the face, you can easily apply it to your hair and nails, too. It’s a multifunctional formula that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Plus, shoppers are loving this vitamin E oil and its marks on Amazon prove it. The product has an average 4.5-star rating with over 17,000 perfect five-star reviews.

Cop this multitasking face, hair, and nail oil on sale for $10 at Amazon . The bottle is already super affordable ($12), but we’ll take a 17 percent discount!

Cliganic.

“This stuff is literally a miracle . I have incredibly dry, aging, acne-prone skin, and putting on makeup is a nightmare because the fine lines and wrinkles forming are so much more obvious with it on. I’ve tried so many things, from primer to pore fillers, [but] nothing has really improved it. But this stuff, omg, I haven’t seen my skin look so good in years,” explained one happy shopper. “It’s so soft and makes my face look and feel so much healthier and younger. I put it on and wait about 10 minutes, then put on my makeup and it just smooths over my face like butter and seems to just accept makeup so much better.”

Another one wrote, “This is a great product for sensitive, dry skin. It heals and soothes dry skin after a couple of uses. I noticed my skin was more supple after using [it] for about three weeks.” The shopper goes on to mention that the oil does not have the most pleasant smell, which several other reviewers also note in their comments. So if you have a sensitive nose, you’ve been warned! But if you can tolerate strong scents just fine, go for it.

“Our Vitamin E Oil is pure and natural. Because of that, its smell can feel raw and strong to some customers, especially for those who are not familiar with pure natural skin oils. Rest assure[d], this is perfectly normal and expected,” Cliganics explains in the Amazon product description.

Another five-star reviewer speaks to its results on hair: “Very rich oil with minimal smell and maximum effectiveness. A great leave-in oil to condition frizzy fly-away hair on humid summer days.”

So what these shoppers are telling me is that I can hydrate, heal, and protect my skin while taming frizzy hair? Sign me up!

It only takes one to two drops on your face, hair, or nails in the morning and night. If your skin is struggling in the moisture department, apply more as needed. You could even mix it into your go-to body lotion to create your own hydrating concoction.

This product checks off all of the boxes in terms of capabilities and results, but it’s also vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO certified, sustainably sourced, minimally processed, and third-party tested.

Plop Cliganic’s 100% Pure Vitamin E Oil into your Amazon cart while it’s still on sale for $10.