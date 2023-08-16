This $8 TikTok-Viral Face Soap Lightens Dark Spots Within Days, According to Reviewers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dark spots are one of the peskiest skin concerns to deal with, and are often a result of sun damage or hyperpigmentation. Many people turn towards exfoliating ingredients like retinol or glycolic acid for a solution, but according to TikTok, there’s another equally beneficial answer: Kojic acid-based face soap. More specifically, the Kojie San Authentic Kojic Acid Soap that can be found on Amazon for $8 .

Kojie San

TikTok users and Amazon shoppers alike have raved about the results they’ve seen from using the “orange soap,” and considering Kojic Acid is a commonly used skincare ingredient for just such concerns, we aren’t totally surprised. It’s capable of lightening visible sun damage, age spots, scarring and darkness across the skin, and may even bring some anti-aging benefits. The ingredient also has anti-microbial properties, so it can aid in preventing and treating acne.

One search through TikTok will tell you all you need to know; people are sharing their experiences from using the Kojie San Authentic Kojic Acid Soap . One person commented on creator @dimeshirelle’s explainer video, writing “Real question, were the results really in 2 weeks? Because some TikTokers don’t tell the truth,” to which she responded “Yep it was two weeks. I didn’t really have acne, it was just the dark marks so it cleared up quickly. And worked faster because I used it twice a day.”

But that’s not the only place you’ll find a ton of buzz surrounding the affordable product —reviewers have left similar comments behind on the product’s page after trying the soap. “I’ve always had very bad hyperpigmentation and deep dark spots on my face and nothing I’ve used seems to help,” wrote one person. “I’ve been using this soap for almost 3 days and I’ve already noticed my dark spots disappear and my face getting lighter. It’s like it drys up and falls off LITERALLY. Almost feels like you’re going through the aftermath of a chemical [peel].”

RELATED: The 8 Best Collagen Supplements For Firmer Skin, According to a Nutritionist

The soap also works on different areas of the body, according to another shopper: “Love love love this! Have tried creams and scrubs and masks to try and lighten my inner thighs and this has been the only thing I have seen actually work. Takes about a week to see a change but definitely recommend. Also using a scrub with it so the combination of both has definitely helped.”

The soap comes in three different sizes, all ranging from $8 (for a pack of one ) to $32 (for a pack of 8 ) at Amazon.