I’m a Beauty Editor & I Swear By This Pimple-Shrinking Spot Treatment

I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve tried some sketchy skin treatments. Like every other middle schooler with acne, I tried out dozens of DIY concoctions (read: toothpaste, egg, and oatmeal) to get rid of zits in the 2000s. As you can probably guess, none of those worked, and some “treatments” even worsened the condition. Ever since, I’ve side-eyed acne spot treatments, skeptical about trying them, and oftentimes just letting persistent pimples run their course. But that was before Bubble’s Knock Out Acne Spot Treatment came into my life.

You could say I’m a pretty huge fan of Bubble in general, with their anti-shine toner mist and lightweight sunscreens on permanent rotation in my tote bag. Their products just work — without unnecessary frills or astronomically high price points. So when I suddenly had a huge pimple pop up the night before a big date, I knew who to turn to. Bubble’s acne spot treatment springs into action with a one-two punch of 1.8% salicylic acid and wintergreen extract. Salicylic acid works to deeply cleanse pores of oil, dead skin, and breakout-causing culprits to reduce whiteheads and blackheads quickly, while wintergreen extract regulates oil production. The formula balances out with exfoliating willow bark extract and soothing Sambucus nigra fruit juice to give you clear, glowing skin.

Bubble

To get rid of pimples in a pinch, all you have to do is apply a small amount of the treatment directly onto your freshly cleansed blemish, letting it dry for two minutes. Knock Out can be applied up to one to three times daily until your breakout has cleared. But in my experience, I see a significant amount of zit shrinkage by just using it once before bed and washing it off in the morning.

As always, you don’t have to take my word for it. Plenty of other skincare lovers are fans of Knock Out, singing praises of how it “clears skin quickly” and has an “amazingly lightweight” feel. One five-star reviewer writes, “This spot treatment is a must-have for stubborn, painful, or irritated acne. It soothes and helps clear acne quickly without pain or discomfort.”

The best part? Bubble’s Knock Out Acne Spot Treatment is only $12! Grab it today and watch your pimples disappear tomorrow.