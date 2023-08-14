All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I recently wrote about Skin At Work’s The Time Keeper, a do-it-all nighttime treatment that eliminates the need for multiple products. During my research, I also found that the skincare brand offers just one other product in its line-up: The Protagonist, a hydrating daytime serum. According to the brand, these two products are all you need to build a healthier, more youthful complexion—and you can get 20 percent off your first order with the code NEW20.

Much like its counterpart, the serum takes on the role of several different products; it can be applied across the entirety of the face, neck and eye area, meaning you’re also getting a neck and eye treatment for the cost of one product. It’s made for application across all ages and skin types, including super sensitive complexions.

With consistent use, the serum brings a surplus of benefits to the skin, such as tackling dull, mottled skin, excess oil, clogged pores, signs of congestion, dehydration, redness and puffiness around the eyes. Niacinamide, traditional Chinese herbs, turmeric extract, hyaluronic acid, and prickly pear cactus are among the lengthy, high-quality ingredient list.

Skin At Work

While the product’s star-studded line-up of ingredients should be enough to reel you in, the reviews from fellow shoppers shouldn’t be overlooked. One person wrote that the serum helped clear up a dry patch they had for years within 5 days, while another said they saw “progressive results every week” and a major difference in tightness after a month of use.

RELATED: The Murad Wrinkle-Smoother That Mimics Botox Is on Major Discount

“This product is a game changer,” shared another. “I’m 46 [years old] and my skin has never looked better. You can see it working immediately. The bags under my eyes disappear within a minute of application. Absolutely amazing product!”

“My pores are smaller, I have radiance, less fine lines and have to carry less products. I truly don’t know how I would live without this! First pic make up on and second no make up after Skin at work,” wrote one alongside their photo evidence. “I only wear tinted moisturizers now, no need for foundation and heavy coverage.”

If you opt into trying Skin At Work’s hydrating serum, you’ll be able to opt out of splurging on several other products for your regimen. Grab the serum that gets all the jobs done, alongside the matching night cream, to see your best skin yet come through.