All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a true statement that not all skincare regimens should be made equal; while one person may need an assortment of lotions and potions to keep their complexion in check, for others all it takes is a minimal regimen of two to three products. If you wished the latter was your experience, boy, do I have news for you. I stumbled upon a formula that’s capable of replacing your eye cream, daily moisturizer and anti-aging serum all at once, and it supposedly delivers “beyond expectations.”

Skin at Work has one simple mission: To uncomplicate your skincare routine. Its motto is all about low maintenance and high-performance formulas, giving you products that “streamline your skincare life, taking out the time, guesswork and confusion for max results with near-zero effort,” per the brand’s website.

The Time Keeper, an all-in-one nighttime moisturizer, is the true embodiment of it all. Equipped to handle your face, neck and eye area, the formula gets to work on fading age spots and sun spots, firming and tightening sagging areas, and hydrating your skin for minimal dryness. It also soothes redness and builds up a healthy moisture barrier.

Skin At Work

This may all sound familiar—most creams promise very similar results. But according to reviewers, it’s not just fluffy marketing. “Raw moment for this girl! One week comparison,” a shopper wrote alongside their photo evidence. “Look at the difference in tone, my forehead, upper lip and laugh lines. To wish for results is one thing, but to see them is priceless! Thank you #skinatwork for the courage to share in the movement of self confidence, it’s fantastic when you feel you can run your errands with only your skincare, 2 dots of BB cream, mascara and your favorite lip balm! I LOVE THIS!”

RELATED: Own the Dance Floor in These 8 Formal Dresses From This Supermodel-Loved Brand

“It’s so disappointing to believe all the promises from moisturizers… but this is the real deal. It’s so spreadable and makes your skin so plump and gives the right amount of glow,” said a second shopper. “I combine it with the Protagonist and the results are nothing short of miraculous. I have pretty problematic skin so I was concerned to try a new product but I was wrong and I’m so grateful I gave this a try!”

There’s so many high-level ingredients in this cream, from peptides to algae extract to advanced hyaluronic acid (among many other fancy names.) This blend of top-notch additives ensures your skin sees little to no dullness, hyperpigmentation, crepiness, pollution damage and uneven tone. It also works wonders in the colder months for those that often suffer from extreme redness and irritation.

Considering this cream can replace several items in your regimen, you’ll be saving money in the long-run by investing in it now. Plus, you can score 20 percent off your first purchase with the code NEW20. Grab the brand’s equal-compelling All-in-One Hydrating Day Serum for even more results; it de-puffs and minimizes pores.