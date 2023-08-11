These $10 K-Beauty Exfoliating Mitts Leave My Whole Body So Smooth 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It may be August, but there are plenty of hot summer days left in the calendar before we hit peak spooky season. As a beauty-obsessed shopping writer, my personal mission this season has been finding the absolute best body hair care products for living my ideal naked mole rat summer. I’ve struck gold with an electric trimmer that made my expensive wax appointments a thing of the past, and now that summer is coming to a close, I figured it’s time to spill my best kept secret for maintaining that dolphin-smooth skin. It’s these $10 Korean exfoliating mitts from Amazon, and they’re a pro at removing dead skin, preventing ingrown hairs and so much more.

What makes the Korean exfoliating mitts so magical? Over 23,000 Amazon shoppers agree these exfoliating gloves are a “life-changing” solution for preventing bumpy skin and increasing circulation. Made of 100 percent viscose fiber, the gloves have a semi-rough texture to buff out ingrown hairs, dead skin, and even self tanner remnants for when you’re ready to apply a fresh glow. I’ve tried a handful of drugstore exfoliating gloves, but the visible results of the Seraphic Skincare Korean exfoliating mitts on Amazon are unmatched. TBH, the results are disgusting, but in the best way possible.

Amazon

Whether or not you remove your body hair, exfoliation is a key step in any grooming routine—and one that’s often forgotten. While some prefer dry brushing as their exfoliation of choice, I prefer the lazy girl method (aka my Korean exfoliating mitts ). I have a hard time remembering to dry brush before hopping in the shower, and unfortunately, a fruity smelling body scrub doesn’t cut it. Exfoliating even just once a week improves blood circulation while removing clogged pores. Meaning, all those expensive beauty products are able to penetrate skin better and leave it glowing for good.

These exfoliating mitts are an affordable choice, slip on like a glove and are just rough enough to get the job done quickly and smoothly. I first bought them to remove some deeply-rooted ingrown hairs on my bikini line and have since fallen in love with them as an all-over exfoliation solution. After just one use, most of my ingrown hairs popped back out of the hair follicle, and the little red bumps across my bikini line began to fade. A few months later, the mitts are a staple in my shower routine for exfoliating all the bits, from the top of my shoulders to my feet and everything in between. Not only does my skin feel renewed—it looks significantly smoother, too.

Follow in my footsteps and Subscribe & Save to have the mitts delivered to your door before you run out. (I throw them out after roughly two weeks, because they can harbor bacteria if they’re left out to dry too long.) They’re the easiest way to keep your skin glowing well past summer while feeling dolphin smooth in all the right places. You’ll thank me later!