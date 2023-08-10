All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When did skincare get so dang expensive? If you’ve been asking yourself this over and over again, you’re not alone. As a shopping editor who regularly covers beauty products, I’ve witnessed firsthand the effects inflation has had on pricing—fun fact, many products have risen by one to two dollars in the past year, and you can likely expect that to keep going up. All the more reason to get super savvy when it comes to spending on beauty, or in this case, not spending.

U Beauty, a pricier, luxury skincare brand, wants you to try its products for free. And no, there’s no catch—the products in question aren’t discontinuing, going bad or harbor negative reviews. In fact, the brand’s line-up comes highly regarded by celeb MUA’s, beauty editors, and public figures like Paris Hilton.

You’ve got three options when it comes to which free samples you can opt into trying: the exfoliating Resurfacing Compound, U Beauty’s most popular offering, the Super Hydrator, a next-level cream that keeps your skin hydrated for up to 48 hours, and last but not least, the Barrier Bioactive Treatment, a moisturizer that gets to work while you rest (call it your sleeping beauty cream).

Here’s how it works: Simply add your sample of choice to your Try Before You Buy cart and pay a $1 refundable deposit. Once your sample arrives, you can test it out for 7 days before opting into purchasing the full size product. Not interested in paying the full price? You can easily opt out before those 7 days are up to get your $1 back and avoid the total charge.

Ready to try some free beauty products? Get further info on the three sample options down below so you can make the right choice for you.

U Beauty

The smallest size of this serum retails for $88, so it’s an attractive contender to try for free. It does basically every good thing imaginable, from brightening to tightening to resurfacing the skin, resulting in diminished-looking pores, faded dark spots, and less noticeable fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re looking for a treatment to do-it-all, stop here.

U Beauty

Your summer skin is probably in need of a thirst-quenching treatment to revive it from the dull depths of dryness; this is it. As stated previously, the cream hydrates the skin for up to 48 hours while surging it with five unique sizes of hyaluronic acid deep into the skin. You’ll consistently wake up to bouncier, plumper skin that all around looks expensive. Yes, you heard me.

U Beauty

This overnight cream was apparently “inspired by the immortal jellyfish,” so listen up. The highly concentrated, restorative treatment harnesses the powers of bioactive marine ingredients to bring visibly softer skin with a far stronger barrier function. It will shield your skin effortlessly from harmful pollutants and make it look brand new. Your choice just got a little tougher.