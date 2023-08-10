As the saying goes: “Don’t believe everything you see on TikTok.” That’s how it goes, right? Considering the level of misinformation that spreads quickly through the app, it should. The newest dangerous trend to blow up is one that could have long-lasting and even deadly consequences: DIY sunscreen. The dangers of making your sunscreen seem obvious, but millions on TikTok are doing just that and encouraging their followers to do the same.

So, what could folks possibly be using that makes them think they can protect their skin? Mostly plant oils. As with many misinformation campaigns, there’s some truth to it. Studies have shown oils such as peppermint and sesame seed provide some UV protection — but it’s not even close to enough and it’s not the broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection you need to prevent skin cancer.

A quick search through TikTok and you’ll find videos like this one from My Healthy Soap, in which she uses beeswax, beef tallow (ew), jojoba oil, and zinc oxide “for personal health reasons and environmental reasons.” There’s also Kel Herbalist, who uses similar ingredients but subs tallow for shea butter.

Here’s the kicker, though: chemical sunscreens are not bad for you. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have all stated that chemical sunscreens are safe to use.

“DIY skincare, especially sunscreen, is a really bad idea,” Dr. Jenny Liu, a board-certified dermatologist and an assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said on TikTok. (See all those credentials?!) “Sunscreens are extremely hard to formulate and undergo really strict testing to ensure proper protection. We actually know from studies these homemade recipes don’t work and cause more harm to your skin than good…not to mention possible bacterial contamination.” Ick.

Cosmetic chemists Dr. Michelle Wong and Alex Padgett agree with how harmful this trend is. “The base of the sunscreen is really important for keeping the zinc oxide spread out,” Dr. Wong explained. She explained how the oils with “a high SPF” shown in these videos are just wrong. “This study tested the SPF of a bunch of oils on actual human skin and got results that are way lower,” she said, adding that “oil can actually make your skin more transparent so UV gets through more easily.”

So, what are you to do if you haven’t found an FDA-approved sunscreen you love? Keep trying. Read our lists of the best new launches, mineral sunscreens, and even the best SPF that won’t break you out. They’re all dermatologist approved to keep your skin safe.