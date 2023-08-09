Reviewers Say This Day Cream Makes Their Skin Glow & Works Well Under Makeup

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you experience hyperpigmentation or dull skin, there are so many masks, serums, and treatments on the market that can help solve your skin woes. However, sometimes these endless options might feel overwhelming, which is why we’re here to put you on to a moisturizer that has multiple uses and yields amazing results.

No7’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30 is an anti-aging skincare essential because it utilizes MATRIXYL 3000 PLUS, a collagen peptide-based technology, that tackles visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. On top of that, the product offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection and contains a brightening complex made from emblica fruit extract and vitamin C. The former ingredient protects the skin against free radical damage and is often mixed into sunscreens and anti-aging products, per this study. The latter ingredient is known for working wonders on dark spots, evening skin tone, and adding a noticeable glow to your complexion.

This might sound like a lot all at once, but it’s a good thing! Multifunctional skincare products give you the best bang for your buck and are super easy and quick to use.

This SPF-packed day cream also happens to be one of the brand’s best-sellers. It boasts a 4.45-star overall rating, with one reviewer raving, “This is absolutely my favorite daytime moisturizer. I love that it has an SPF of 30 and it makes my skin glow. I use the Lift and Luminate serum underneath it every morning and the texture of my skin has greatly improved.”

“It goes on thick but sinks in quickly. My makeup layers over it well. I will continue to buy this cream,” another shopper wrote.

To see results as good as the ones from these reviewers, apply the cream and move your fingertips in an upward motion all over your face. As with pretty much any skincare product, make sure to avoid your eye area.

The Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum calls on a world-first peptide technology called Pepticology that “supports the skin’s natural self-repair process,” per the brand. If you’re noticing visible signs of aging and feel compelled to address them, this No7 offering might be able to get the job done—and fast.

Use the Line Correcting Booster Serum on its own or mix a couple of drops into your moisturizer or foundation. A consumer study found that this formula is able to minimize the look of wrinkles by up to five years. Everyone’s skin is different, but you can’t deny that this stat is impressive.