Shoppers Insist This $25 Vitamin C Serum Is ‘Better Than SkinCeuticals’

I’ve covered a lot of vitamin C serums that rival SkinCeuticals’ CE Ferulic Acid formula. However, this time around, I bring you one that SKINSKOOL has identified as a product that is almost a 100 percent match to the $182 celeb-loved cult fave. The user-searchable comparison platform lets you set two products side by side with ingredient lists to see the similarities and differences. It then gives the alternative a final score out of 10 bars (it used to give out exact percentages). Timeless Skin Care’s 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum has all 10 bars colored in, which can only mean one thing: get ready to save big time.

This vitamin C serum is not only already affordable, sitting at $27 a pop, but it’s also on sale right now. Shop it on Amazon for just $25. That $157 price difference has my jaw (and my wallet) on the floor. But enough of me drooling over this incredible steal. Let’s break down the similarities and differences between the two formulas.

For science purposes, I thought I might as well copy and paste each product’s full ingredient list. I went ahead and bolded every ingredient they have in common, which is literally most of them.

Water, Ethoxydiglycol, L-Ascorbic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Alpha Tocopherol, Polysorbate 80, Panthenol, Ferulic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Benzylalcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid

Water, ethoxydiglycol, ascorbic acid, glycerin, propylene glycol, laureth-23, phenoxyethanol, tocopherol, triethanolamine, ferulic acid, panthenol, sodium hyaluronate

It doesn’t take a cosmetic chemist to see the resemblance. The Timeless vitamin C serum is a spot-on alternative if I’ve ever seen one. And that’s not to say SkinCeuticals’ CE Ferulic isn’t worth the investment. There’s a reason why so many celebs, shoppers, and our own Daisy Maldonado sing its praises. But if you’re shopping on a budget, ordering the $25 alternative and saving $157 can’t hurt.

Timeless Skin Care.

The ingredient lists might be near-identical, but what exactly do they do for your skin?

Going in order, vitamin C is widely known as the MVP when it comes to fading dark spots, protecting against free radical damage, evening skin tone, and boosting collagen production.

The other vitamin in the formula, vitamin E, helps balance the skin barrier, shield against sun damage, and nourish dry patches.

As for ferulic acid, per this study, “Ferulic acid has a protective role for the main skin structures: keratinocytes, fibroblasts, collagen, elastin. It inhibits melanogenesis, enhances angiogenesis and accelerates wound healing. It is widely applied in skin care formulations as a photoprotective agent, delayer of skin photoaging processes and brightening component.”

Together, this Holy Trinity of skincare ingredients is going to correct hyperpigmentation and discoloration, prompt skin cell turnover, encourage collagen production, and protect against environmental stressors.

Timeless Skin Care suggests using this game-changing face serum every day in the morning or evening. It might take some time for your skin to adjust, so don’t hesitate to reduce the frequency of application and/or the amount you use. Most importantly, make sure you lather your face in sunscreen afterward.

For storage, vitamin C serums tend to be quite temperamental. Keep this tincture in your fridge or a cool, dark place to ensure a lengthy shelf life.

Last up, shopper reviews. People who have actually used this vitamin C formula—which has a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon—can vouch for just how great of a match it is to SkinCeuticals’ best-seller.

One shopper who swears Timeless Skin Care’s offering is “Better than SkinCeuticals ,” says, “My skin tends to be sensitive, oily and prone to cystic acne. The SkinCeuticals version had a heavier feeling on my skin and actually made me break out. This formulation is a little higher in pH (not so high that the beneficial effects are compromised) and has a higher percentage of vitamin C than Skinceuticals. These changes make the serum feel lighter on my skin. It has not caused any breakouts. The higher percentage of Vitamin C is ideal for those with oily skin but may be irritating to those who have dry skin.”

Another five-star reviewer compares it to SkinCeuticals and several other popular vitamin C serums. “I’ve tried pretty much all of the popular vitamin C serums and this one works just as well as SkinCeuticals (which is $165 for an oz!!). I saw better results from Timeless than with Drunk Elephant C Firma, Paula’s Choice C15, and The Ordinary Vitamin C 23%. The results are on par with SkinCeuticals but with a much better price,” they explain, adding, “I noticed visible results after a week of use, and after three months my skin is clear, bright, and most of my post-acne hyperpigmentation has faded. The serum also has not oxidized after three months.”

But I won’t make you wait any longer to hit the “Add to Cart” and “Buy Now” buttons on Amazon. Snag the Timeless Skin Care vitamin C serum while it’s down to only $25. You’ll sleep so well knowing you saved $157 precious dollars.