All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Avene has easily become one of my favorite skincare brands over the past year—despite trying so many products throughout the months (it’s part of the gig), I always end up reaching for its formulas. It’s not just because spritzing my face with the brand’s bottle of thermal spring water feels so damn good, but also because my sensitive, redness-prone skin really craves a specific kind of attention that only Avene is seemingly able to offer.

The entire brand is dedicated to serving sensitive skin problems, and aims to keep the microbiome intact while balancing moisture, pH and your overall skin health. That means you’re less likely to experience irritation, issue flare-ups and dryness after use—I can personally confirm it’s true. Avene offers a variety of collections that cater to specific concerns you may be dealing with, such as eczema, a damaged skin barrier (over-exfoliating can contribute to this), aging and more.

While I’ve yet to try the entire catalog of products, I do have specific favorites that I’ll happily buy on repeat. Best of all, you and I can both stock up on Avene right now during a rare flash sale; save 20 percent sitewide with the code GLOW20, now through August 7.

Avene.

This is hands down one of Avene’s top selling products, and it’s likely because it allows those with reactive skin to reap the anti-aging benefits of retinoids, sans irritation. The retinol cream is made with Avene’s signature thermal spring water that keeps negative reactions at bay, and vitamin E for antioxidant protection. Instead of retinol it has retrinaldehyde, which is clinically proven to be more effective for cell turnover and anti-aging, according to the brand’s website.

Avene

I ran through this daily moisturizer like water; it’s seriously one of the best creams I’ve tried. It helped my skin through countless Tretinoin purging periods, which were downright painful. If your skin doesn’t bode well with harsher skincare products, pick up a bottle STAT to help you through.

Avene

This Thermal Spring Water feels like water from the Gods. I spritz this on whenever I get a chance, be it fresh out of the shower or before applying makeup to give my skin a hydrating boost. Beyond it feeling refreshing, I also love knowing it’s soothing my skin with its healing properties.

Avene

I instantly fell in love with the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. It’s a thicker, richer consistency that takes a big longer to sink into the skin, but once it does, it instantly restores my complexion (particularly after a sunburn.) The cream brings an 80 percent reduction in skin discomfort within 48 hours of application, and is safe for use on children and infants, per the brand.