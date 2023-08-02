I Don’t Leave Home Without This $13 Toner Mist That Mattifies Oily Skin in Seconds  

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Friends, it’s official — we’re at that point in the summer when the weather chooses violence. Long gone are the perfectly sunny days with a light breeze. We’re on to the sticky, hot, humid days where you start sweating buckets the second you step outside. And while it’s easy to mitigate some of the sweating thanks to clothing choices and antiperspirants, there’s one place on your body that just doesn’t have a foolproof solution — your face. No matter how many mini fans I use and blotting sheets I carry, my complexion just gets shinier throughout the day. Yes, translucent setting powders work, but tbh, some days, I just don’t feel like wearing makeup. That’s where Bubble’s Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist comes in.

If you’re anything like me, you may be skeptical of TikTok-viral brands. After all, what if they turn out to be just hype? Let me tell you, though, Bubble is where it’s at. The Gen-Z loved skincare line has the best products at super affordable prices — think, dark spot fading vitamin C serum for $17 and acne-zapping spot treatments for $15. So imagine my joy when I discovered that they have a toner mist that could be my summer sweat solution. Bounce Back is formulated with seawater to mattify skin, niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, and willow bark extract to reduce oil production and calm facial redness. Bonus: it’s dermatologist-backed, cruelty-free, and vegan!

Bubble

I threw the product in my beach bag the first time I tested it out, as I knew my face would get super shiny while sitting in the sun. Once the oil slick hit around noon, I sprayed the mist all over my face (eyes shut, of course). Immediately, I felt refreshed and hydrated, sans that sticky feeling that some skincare mists can leave behind. Within 30 seconds, I noticed my skin felt and looked less oily. It truly felt as if I had just washed my face, and I started thinking of all the places I could take Bounce Back — airplanes, workout classes, and more.

Per usual, you don’t have to take my word for it. There are literally *hundreds* of rave reviews on the internet, with shoppers saying that their skin looks “balanced” and “even” without the formula being too drying. “This toner has become a staple in my skincare routine,” writes one reviewer, “I use it throughout the day when my face gets oily and needs some refreshing. [It] works wonders.”

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be stocking up on Bubble’s Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist so I can keep one in each of my tote bags!