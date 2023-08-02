All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anyone who has given retinol a try knows how chaotic the experience can be—skin flaking, redness and irritation are just a few side effects one can endure. Plus, the stronger the potency, the more likely your complexion is to react, especially if it leans sensitive. With all that said, the benefits of using retinol far outweigh the cons, A.KA. the dreaded purging period. Luckily, there are helpful aids to make the process far easier.

In fact, No7 Beauty has just the solution for supporting your skin’s tolerance to retinol: the Post Retinol Soother. The serum formula is the “perfect partner to retinol” since it helps your skin remain calm while the vitamin A sinks deep into the complexion.

No7

Niacinamide keeps the moisture barrier intact while ceramides encourage the skin to stay plump and nourished. Meant to be used alongside the No7 Pure Retinol 1% Retinol Night Concentrate, the serum ensures your skin reaps all of retinol’s transformative properties without as many negative repercussions; instead, the skin feels calm and soothed.

Just simply massage the product into the skin daily, even on nights when you’re not using retinol to keep your skin balanced. On the days you do apply retinol, make sure to use the Post Retinol Soother immediately afterwards to guarantee the best results.

Reviewers who’ve experienced irritation from using retinol have left rave remarks about the serum on the brand’s website. Some even love using the soother all on its own, and have witnessed positive change from it solo. As one person wrote, “This soothing concentrate is so hydrating and smooths the fine lines under my eyes. I reach for it multiple times throughout the day. I love that I can use it with or without the Retinol Night Concentrate and achieve amazing results.”

Another shopper shared, “I love the age-fighting qualities of retinol products, But when I began using the new retinol night cream, I realized it did not leave my skin as moisturized as did my former night cream. I was also experiencing a small amount of skin irritation in one area of my face. This [retinol soother] product took care of both issues. Feels nice, too.”

If you’ve tossed retinol products away because you can’t handle how it makes your skin look and feel, give the ingredient a second chance with the help of No7’s Post Retinol Soother. Right now, you can buy two of them (or any of No7’s products) and get a third one free.