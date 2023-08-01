This $10 ‘Miracle’ Facial Oil Has Shoppers Ditching Their Makeup Routines—Get It For 67% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sometimes all your skin needs to thrive is a low-maintenance routine with simple ingredients. If you’ve been doing the most to your skin (over-exfoliating, drowning it in drying acne-products, etc) it might be time to give it a break. Turning to basic (yet effective), nourishing oils is one way to heal your complexion and tackle skin concerns in a gentle manner.

Rosehip oil is one of the more talked about facial oils out there since it’s a pro at versatility; it can be used to treat a range of skin concerns, from acne to fine lines to stretch marks, and can also be applied to the ends of hair to combat split-ends and brittleness. Or, add some drops right at the scalp to minimize dandruff and itching.

When shopping for rosehip oil, make sure to look for the purest formulation you can find—USDA organic and cold pressed are descriptions you’ll want on a label. Luckily, Kate Blanc Cosmetics has a rosehip oil that checks off all the boxes and retails for just $10 at Amazon (it’s currently on sale for 67 percent off). Amazon shoppers have literally dubbed it as a “miracle” for the unexpected, fast benefits it brought them.

Kate Blanc

“This has been a miracle for my skin. I’m a woman in her late thirties still dealing with hormonal acne. Every month for as long as I can remember, my cheeks, chin, and jawline were actively breaking out for a week during my period or immediately after, and then took another week or two to heal,” wrote one shopper who ordered the rosehip oil. “I wish I’d taken before and after photos. The change has been so dramatic. I don’t even need to wear makeup anymore! I couldn’t be happier. I don’t write reviews often, but I’m writing this in the hopes that this product helps others the way it has helped me.”

Even more reviewers have left note that the oil works great in conjunction with their Gua Sha tools to help snatch the face, and those with acne-prone skin have deemed it safe for use without fear of breaking out further.

As another put it, “I’ve been using it for about a month now and I love it. I was having a break out when I first got it and so I would cleanse at night like normal then apply and boom, it started drying up the acne overnight. I’ve have had way less hormonal breakouts because of it.”

Kate Blanc Cosmetics has a surplus of affordable oils to shop, from castor oil to nettle oil to the above rosehip. Stock up your cabinetry with all you’ll need while it’s on sale!