I’ve tried just about everything to calm my acne, from tretinoin to salicylic acid to sulfur-based products, but one thing I never thought to apply was green tea. I’ve heard about the numerous benefits ingesting green tea regularly can bring, such as healing inflammation from the inside out, but it’s not a super common ingredient to see advertised on skincare labels.

That said, there have been more and more studies in recent years on the positive effects of applying green tea topically to the skin, not limited to fighting UV damage, boosting collagen production and soothing breakouts. EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) largely accounts for the potent antioxidant properties of green tea, and can aid in DNA repair after damage, while the caffeine content of green tea can decrease puffiness and minimize the appearance of blood vessels.

Therefore, it really got me thinking when I saw people on TikTok raving about this one green tea-based facial serum from K-beauty brand, Beauty of Joseon. Have I been missing out on a key ingredient all along? If it’s able to soothe acne and redness like folks have been saying, perhaps so.

The multifaceted serum contains more than just green tea to nourish and heal the complexion. It also has panthenol, which turns into vitamin B5 once absorbed into the skin, to lock in moisture and combat irritation. This can be especially beneficial if you’re witnessing dryness from other acne-targeted products in your routine. In addition, a high percentage of mugwort can be found, and is a highly attractive ingredient for those with ultra-sensitive skin.

Amazon shoppers have given the serum over 2,500 five-star ratings after seeing what it’s done for their skin concerns.

“I’ve been using it for just a month, and the results are seriously jaw-dropping,” wrote one person. “It’s like they sprinkled pure magic into this bottle. Not only is it super easy to incorporate into my skincare routine, but it also gives my face an enviable glow. The best part? It’s perfect for sensitive skin like mine, as it’s incredibly gentle and leaves no irritation behind. As a skincare addict, I can confidently say that this serum is an absolute must-try. Once you see the results, you’ll be convinced that it’s pure enchantment in a bottle.”

Grab the Beauty of Joseon Calming Serum while it’s down to less than $14 at Amazon. Let’s see what all the hype is about, shall we?