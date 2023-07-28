All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re on basically any side of TikTok, chances are, you’ve seen folks taste-testing Erewhon’s pricey smoothies. But did you know the luxe Los Angeles grocery store also hawks some of the best beauty products around? While you’re picking up new Marianna Hewit and Malk’s Strawberry Lemonade Summer Crush (YUM), you can also grab skincare, makeup, haircare, and body products from brands made with mostly “clean” and organic ingredients.

If you’re not familiar with the TikTok-viral grocery store, here’s the deal. Erewhon Market, at least the way we know it today, opened its revamped Los Angeles store in 2011. Since then, it expanded to nine locations around Los Angeles County—with a 10th in the works. That’s a lot of shopping way before TikTok was even a thing.

The app took Erewhon’s popularity to a whole new level as shoppers spotted celebs grabbing their $13 bottles of green juice and took their photos, making it a hot spot to see your favorite stars. Folks also took to TikTok to try the $17 smoothies, such as Hailey Bieber‘s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. Stop by any location and you’ll still see five or six of the pink drinks sitting on the coffee bar waiting to be grabbed by women in Alo Yoga workout sets.

But at the end of the day, it really is a specialty grocery store—an expensive one, for sure. For example, a reusable tote bag at the register will cost you a whopping $135. (Bring your own bag.) So, it’s a bit surprising that the stores also sell really stellar beauty products, including ones that cost way less than the tote bag. Each location has a different amount of products but there is always at least one full aisle of goodies, which can be a bit overwhelming. That’s why I’m getting you started with some of my tried-and-true faves, below.

And if you’re not in LA, I found a few other places to grab each from the comfort of your couch.

Image: Osea.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

The store hawks Osea’s best sellers, such as this deeply hydrating seaweed-infused body oil.

Image: Mara.

Mara Spirulina + Ashwagandha Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque

You’ll find Mara Beauty faves in stores, too, including the Chlorella + Reishi Sea Vitamin C Sérum and this clay detox mask.

Image: Indie Lee.

Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner

We’re big fans of Indie Lee and its hydrating toning mist we saw in the Erewhon aisles.

Image: Kinfield.

Kinfield Daily Dew SPF 35

Erewhon has a ton of great sunscreens to choose from. I especially like this sweat-proof mineral version.

Image: Kinship.

Kinship Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream

Pick up this illuminating eye cream on your next smoothie run or grab it from Ulta Beauty, below.

Image: Vacation.

Vacation Super Spritz SPF50 Face Mist

Spray this invisible face mist right over makeup and get broad spectrum SPF 50 protection.

Image: True Botanicals.

True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum

Celebs love this hydrating and anti-aging serum as much as they love Erewhon.

Image: Salt & Stone.

Salt & Stone Deodorant Naturale

Folks love this sensitive skin-friendly, aluminum-free deodorant because it smells incredible but also doesn’t contain irritating ingredients like baking soda.

Image: Acure.

Acure Curiously Clarifying Shampoo

I spotted Acure’s surprisingly affordable shampoo and conditioner during a recent trip, including this Clarifying Shampoo .

Image: Nue Co.

The Nue Co. Supa Thick Scalp Serum

You can even pick up this topical scalp supplement that addresses hair shedding and supports hair growth.

Image: Alo.

Alo Magnesium Reset Mist

You can’t get Alo leggings at Erewhon (yet) but you can pick up Alo skincare, including this soothing and hydrating body mist for sensitive skin.

Image: Uni.

Uni. Skin Shield Body Wash

Uni’s entire refill system is in stores, including this antioxidant-rich body wash that gives skin a major dose of hydration.

Image: Facile.

Facile Clear Acne Serum

You can’t go wrong with anything from Facile, but especially this purifying and exfoliating serum that reduces inflammation and keeps new breakouts from forming.

Image: Ursa Major.

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

Sometimes, you just need a really good wipe after a long walk or a workout. These biodegradable ones cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate all in one.

Image: FaceTory.

FaceTory Spot Fighter Acne Blemish Patches

I have to admit, I’ve never tried this brand of pimple patches but found the packaging seriously adorable. I also trust K-beauty hydrocolloid patches, especially ones are infused with tea tree and centella asiatica.