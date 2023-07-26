This $8 Viral Acne Treatment ‘Saved’ One Shopper’s Skin—& Even Derms Approve

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As someone who is no stranger to pimples—and sometimes very deep, stubborn ones—I am constantly on the lookout for products that’ll quickly zap those suckers. Luckily, a solution popped up in my FYP on TikTok, and it definitely caught my attention. After some investigating, it seems like De La Cruz’s Acne Treatment is well worth a try, especially because even dermatologists agree.

@yurileeeee, a.k.a. Skinfluencer, posted a review that has amassed over 514,000 views. “This time, because I used this, these [pimples] never popped, and it reduced the size of the inflammation, the redness, and the swell. It’s amazing.” She added, “I just apply this as a spot treatment and leave it for at least 10 minutes. I could go maybe 30 minutes or so, and wash it off.”

This strong cystic acne treatment promises to penetrate pores, get rid of blackheads, and block additional blemishes from arising, per the brand. The treatment can improve cystic acne, blackheads, and acne scars on your face or body. All you have to do is cover the area in a thin layer of product. After just 10 minutes, wash everything off with water. The results? Clear, smooth, and less oily skin!

One dermatologist took to TikTok to explain the effectiveness of this maximum strength formula and says you can also use it as a mask instead of a spot treatment. Board-certified dermatologist, @shereeneidriss explains the four main reasons why this product is a must-have for those with acne.

Dr. Idriss shared with over 2.2 million viewers that sulfur has an anti-microbial property that kills the bacteria that leads to cystic pimples, plus it offers gentle exfoliation that can help break up blackheads and whiteheads “from the bottom out.” Additionally, this acne-fighting ingredient regulates sebum production and has an anti-inflammatory property that can assist in reducing the look of redness.

Don’t worry about the product aggravating your skin even further. The formula is non-comedogenic, cruelty-free, oil-free, and 100 percent vegan. Not to mention, it excludes artificial colors, preservatives, and artificial fragrances.

A dermatologist is the ultimate stamp of approval, but Amazon shoppers also love this acne treatment . “I waited a while to post this review, but I have repurchased 3 times and I wanted to let you all know that this is my Holy Grail product. If I had to choose one – even including all makeup products, this is it! Why? Because it makes my skin look so great I don’t even need makeup, and THAT is a miracle,” one wrote. “I’ve been using it as a mask (I use a pretty generous amount, so one container lasts about one month.) every night for about three months now. And my skin isn’t FLAWLESS, but it is very close to it. And it’s not nearly as oily as it was by a long shot.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “This stuff really is the only thing that consistently works to smooth out my skin by clearing up pimples. I use it like a scrub after washing my face in the shower, because I have sensitive skin, so I’m afraid to use it straight on my skin for the suggested 10 minutes. This doesn’t cause any excessive drying. Within a few days, I could see a difference. It seems to calm my skin as well. I tell everyone I know that they need to try this.” They added, “This saved my skin.”

While the one-pack of De La Cruz’s Acne Treatment is out of stock at Amazon , you can stock up on the product by getting a two-pack ($7.74 each) or a three-pack ($7.49 each). This under-$10 price tag is a no-brainer if you ask me. And don’t mind me, I’ll also be adding it to my cart, stat.