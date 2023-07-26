All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

My skin is annoyingly picky. I don’t know what happened in my 30s but while I deal with fine lines and sun spots, I’m also fighting hormonal breakouts and dry areas. Can’t my skin just pick a side and stick with it? That means I need a moisturizer that will keep my skin plump and hydrated without breaking it out. Bubble’s New Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer is just what the doctor (er, beauty editor) ordered.

Cloud Surf is lighter than Bubble’s Slam Dunk ($16 at Bubble) but more hydrating than the brand’s Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturizer ($16 at Bubble). You might remember when Slam Dunk went viral on TikTok back in January. Fans call it the “best” and “most hydrating moisturizer.” But for some, it’s a bit too hydrating. Moisturizer is personal and you should be picky about which one you use. Those with acne-prone, oily skin have Level Up’s gel formula, and those of us with acne-prone, sensitive, and dry skin now Cloud Surf, the perfect middle ground. And if your skin is normal-to-dry, you’ll love it too.

Cloud Surf got its name because the formula is fluffy and cloud-like. Right away, the moisturizer feels both lightweight and hydrating at the same time. It doesn’t feel sticky or heavy. In fact, it makes my skin feel as soft and plump as the moisturizers three times the price do. When it dries, my skin is soft but not greasy. That’s thanks to ingredients such as hibiscus extract to help control sebum production, lilac extract to mattify skin, and celery seed extract to minimize the appearance of pores.

Because my skin is so sensitive, I’m obsessed with the way Bubble makes products without fragrances, gluten, animal-derived ingredients, essential oils, or drying alcohols. With Cloud Surf, Bubble has another hit on its hands. And at just $16? It’s a no-brainer.