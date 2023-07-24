All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I recently started noticing some miniature lines appearing across my forehead (cue panic.) While I’m still far off from developing deep wrinkles, it got me thinking more about preventative skincare for that specific area. Dermelect’s targeted forehead line cream immediately came to mind; it solely targets deepening expression lines. Best of all, you and I can both stock up during a very secret sale happening sitewide—shoppers can use the exclusive code LUXE20 to score 20 percent off, with free shipping over orders of $25, now through July 30.

If you’re not quite ready for botox (like myself) but still want to make some major changes happen, the Bounceback Treatment is a less invasive alternative. The velvet gel formula contains different peptides and antioxidants that remedy creases above the brows, ‘11 lines,’ and crows feet. The cream could also easily double as a makeup primer, since it provides an instant soft-focus effect.

For confirmation the cream truly provides results, I’d head straight for the reviews, where plenty of customers have some big thoughts. One person referred to the cream’s capabilities as “magic” while another wrote that they were “completely amazed” by the results after the first application.

A third shopper wrote, “You can see results immediately with this treatment. My forehead lines were significantly reduced and it made me so much more confident! I use this every day and would buy again.”

There’s no predicting when another Dermelect sale may come along, so add any combination of best-selling products to your cart before July 30. Check out some of our favorites down below.

Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Professional targets drooping and wrinkling across the neck, providing improved definition, elasticity and a more even tone with consistent use.

If upper lip lines and smile lines are more your concern, try the Smooth Upper Lip Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment. It softens vertical lip lines, upper lip discoloration and wrinkling around the mouth.

Dark circles can be a difficult concern to fix, but Dermelect’s Revitalite Eyelid and Dark Circle Corrector is up for the task. The 5-in-1 cream addresses signs of eye bags, darkness and drooping at once.