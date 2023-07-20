Shoppers Say This Face Serum Makes Their Skin ‘Firmer & Even-Toned’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

My skin has been truly unwell the past couple of weeks and I’ve been trying everything to get it back on track. After all, it’s summer and I need my skin to ~ glow ~. If you, like me, have been stuck in a rut over your skin, allow me to present a potential candidate for you.

The Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum from No7 Beauty utilizes world-first peptide technology called Pepticology that “supports the skin’s natural self-repair process,” according to the brand. This unique formulation works to combat the visible signs of aging, such as dryness, fine lines and freckles, loss of firmness, uneven skin tone, and uneven texture.

The anti-aging face serum has yielded incredible results in consumer studies that No7 Beauty has conducted. 92 percent of women reported that their skin looked less damaged after using the serum for eight weeks. And after one week of use, participants in a consumer study noticed smoother skin tone and texture, their skin wasn’t as dry, and their fine lines were less visible. These are some impressive results if you ask us!

An antioxidant blend (vitamin C, vitamin E, and mulberry extract), hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, and rice proteins are what make this serum so effective. These ingredients help to brighten, protect, smooth, moisturize, calm, repair, and nourish the skin.

The product’s ratings are also noteworthy. A 4.6-star average rating isn’t something you come by every day.

“I have been raving about the N°7 Future Renew Serum free sample I got from BzzAgent to my friends and family since after the first week I used it! It has made my skin on my face and neck soo much firmer and even-toned,” raved one five-star shopper. “Not to mention the light fresh scent and how silky it feels going on my skin…not greasy at all. It’s got my vote! 10/10!”

Another one wrote, “This was a complementary sample from BzzAgent and I absolutely love It! The product really does what it advertises, it minimized my fine lines and wrinkles in three weeks. I also saw a noticeable improvement in my skin’s texture and tone. Will definitely be buying more of this when I run out!”

Lastly, a reviewer commented, “Used this every morning for the past month immediately after shower and washing my face. It made my skin feel smooth.”

Well, what more could you need to know? Apply the lightweight serum to your face and neck in the morning and at night following your cleanser. The brand suggests you seal in all of this product’s benefits with the No7 day or night cream to see the best results.