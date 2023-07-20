This $20 Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush Is So Similar to a Popular $300 Option

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The hunt for less expensive alternatives to luxury products has been ongoing ever since I can remember. I mean, if you can get something close to the real deal for a fraction of the price, wouldn’t you? Surprisingly, there are a ton of copycat options for name brand skincare, makeup, devices—you name it. While these less costly twins may not always contain the same quality manufacturing or ingredients, they can bring just as notable benefits.

If you’ve been eyeing a certain sonic vibrating cleansing brush that retails for as high as $400, you may want to try out the EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush ahead of making the splurge. While the $20 alternative is no *cough cough* you know who, it does have a lot of similar qualities that almost make the two indistinguishable at first glance.

As one reviewer wrote, “After seeing another brand on the market for $300 for years now, I was thrilled to see this pop up on my screen. It works brilliantly and it leaves the skin feeling so smooth. While exfoliating, it also stimulates collagen production which will lead to less wrinkles. I have noticed serums, sunscreen, and moisturizer absorb much quicker than before reducing my overall skin regimem.”

Courtesy of EZBASICS.

The exterior of the affordable brush is made from ultra-hygienic silicone rubber, which offers a soft and gentle clean across all skin types. In conjunction with your go-to cleanser, the brush removes makeup and grime while deeply cleaning pores, blackheads and areas with excess oil. The oval design makes the brush easy to grip during cleansing, and it can even be brought into the shower.

It also does more than just cleanse; the electric facial brush helps increase circulation across the face, in turn stimulating collagen production and reducing fine lines over time. As another reviewer wrote, “It helps to clear my pores, remove dead skin, improve circulation and remove some of my excessive redness. My skin looks and feels so much better. As a 50-something who doesn’t wear makeup, this difference is obvious to many.”

Even more Amazon shoppers have pointed out the device’s exceptional battery life. The brand advertises it as capable of 200 uses before needing a three hour recharge, but some reviewers have seen it last for months on end.

The EZBASICS Cleansing Brush is available in a handful of colors and is currently 38 percent off at Amazon.