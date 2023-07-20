All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I love the movement behind eco-friendly and sustainable beauty brands. The beauty industry is one of the major causes of oceanic waste, with plastic packaging and microbeads from exfoliants and scrubs polluting our waters aggressively, to name a couple examples. But if you’ve tried organic or environmentally-conscious brands before, you might have noticed not all provide as good of an application as the “bad stuff.” Enter: INIKA Organic, a supermodel loved brand that delivers “outstanding results” and stays true to its earth-focused mission statement.

You may not have heard a ton about the brand (yet), but supermodel, environmental activist and vegan Robyn Lawley is all about spreading word of its endeavors ever since she tried it at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney and consequently became a brand ambassador. “I was simply blown away by how the make-up looked and felt on my skin, but you can imagine my elation when I dug a little deeper and realized that INIKA Organic also met all of my eco requirements.”

As one of the world’s first plastic neutral makeup brands, INIKA collects and recycles a kilo of plastic that would otherwise have gone to a landfill for every kilo of plastic waste the brand puts into the environment.

Plus, their products seemingly do work (I mean, it’s not everyday something gets a supermodel stamp of approval). “As someone who has tried countless skincare and makeup brands over the years, I can honestly say that INIKA Organic is a game-changer,” Lawley shared with the brand. “Their products are not only kind to the planet but also deliver outstanding results.”

I took a deeper dive into what exactly INIKA Organic offers, and I was pleasantly surprised to see many of the products already had rave reviews from shoppers. You’ll find a range of skincare and makeup formulas, alongside one’s that land somewhere in the middle across the site. Retinol alternatives for those with sensitive skin, lengthening mascaras for easily irritated eyelids, and glowing primers that leave behind a radiant finish were all options that stood out to me.

But since I haven’t given INIKA a go myself, I’ll leave you all to check out Robyn Lawley’s own top vetted picks.

The INIKA Organic Radiant Glow Veil is balanced perfectly between makeup and skincare since it creates a luminous base for foundation or concealer and brings youth-restoring benefits to the skin with every application.

The brand’s top-selling mascara formula lengthens, volumizes and separates with just one swipe. It’s also loaded with castor oil to help support lash growth overtime. It’s currently sold out, but you can opt to join a waitlist to be the first to hear of a restock.

For those who’ve had unfavorable reactions to using retinol, opting for a natural retinol alternative is another way to reap age-defying benefits without putting your skin through the wringer. Bakuchiol is one of the most popular alternatives, and it’s the hero ingredient in this silky smooth serum.

A natural, streak-free tan without harmful chemicals? Get it from this tanning mist right here. The alcohol-free product contains soothing Aloe Vera and firming Geranium Oil.