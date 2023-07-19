All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beyoncé is slowly building her beauty empire. Two months after she revealed her upcoming hair care line, Beyoncé cryptically rolled out the news that she has an Eau de Parfum coming, possibly called Act 1, Renaissance, or a combination of both. On her personal website, which features tour images, merch, and music, there’s now a page decided to a new perfume. Here’s what we know.

The Eau de Parfum is available for pre-order via a waitlist and will ship out November 2023. It comes in a 50ml bottle “encased in art crafted and designed by Beyoncé.” The sweet, French-made scent has top notes of clementine and golden honey, a heart of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber. It retails for $160 only on Beyonce.com.

Now, Beyoncé is no stranger to fragrance. She has a collection with Coty Beauty, which includes Rise, Pulse, and Heat Rush Eau de Parfums. They all have really great reviews on Amazon and the prices can’t be beat.

Image: Amazon.

This new fragrance, though, is all Beyoncé. We can’t wait to get our hands on it. That and her hair care collection.

In an Instagram May 16, Beyoncé shared adorable photos of herself as a kid sitting in a hair salon getting her braids done. It says:

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”