I’ve long been a fan of Murad’s products, particularly the brand’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment that targets painful, uncomfortable acne (which I unfortunately experience time after time.) Unlike other spot treatments I’ve tried, this one provided actual fast relief, so when I found out Murad was releasing a very similar product in the form of a face mask, I jumped at the opportunity to try it ahead of launch.

The newest member of Murad’s Acne Control line, the Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask is a fast track to healing flare-ups, much like the spot treatment. It provides noticeable results within three uses, such as reducing the size of larger pimples and minimizing redness, pore congestion and bumpy skin texture that is often enhanced by makeup.

Besides my success with previous Murad acne products, what drew me into this particular mask was the inclusion of sulfur, an ingredient I’ve leaned on in the past to help my acne (and loved!) The mask also contains oil-absorbing kaolin clay and Austrian peat (which combats dryness and irritation) to tackle pimples and blackheads straight away.

Murad

The mask’s success rate (and result timeline) was measured through a two-week clinical trial in which 33 subjects from ages 16 to 34 participated. From the trial, the mask formula was proven to “instantly reduce oil by 92 percent, fast-track pimple reduction after only three uses, and reduce redness after six uses.”

Now for my experience. I’m not going to lie, after the first application I didn’t notice much change. Any breakouts still remained fully alive, and the redness across my cheeks looked just as prevalent. A real difference in my skin issues came after my second and third attempt; my skin looked a lot more even in tone, and less blemishes were making an appearance in the days after. I loved that the mask was easy to wash off and didn’t leave my skin dry or flakey like other clay and sulfur-based products I’ve used in the past.

If you need to calm down clusters of breakouts in a pinch, this mask would be a great addition to your weekly regimen. I wouldn’t solely rely on it to cure your acne, but it actually does make quite the difference in a short span of time. I plan on using mine at least once a week to maintain relatively clear skin, alongside other acne-related products.

It’s available to shop at Murad’s website for $44.