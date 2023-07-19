All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re having a hard time keeping up with all the trendy skincare ingredients out in the world right now, we wouldn’t blame you. But it’s worth looking into what specifically might prove to be life-changing for your skin, be it alternatives to retinol or potent acne-fighting prescriptions.

You’ve likely tried many of the most buzzy skincare heroes by now, such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and possibly even tretinoin, but don’t shy away from the less talked about options, namely rose petal oil for skin.

Never heard of it? There’s actually a decent amount of studies detailing the benefits of rose petal oil, some of which include improving skin texture and healing damage from UV rays.

But since we like to hear the facts straight from an expert’s mouth, we tapped Joshua Zeichner, MD, Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, for his thoughts on the under-the-radar ingredient.

What is Rose Petal Oil?

“Roses are commonly used as botanical sources in skincare products for their antioxidant rich extracts. Rose extracts can be obtained in different ways from different parts of the plant,” he shared with StyleCaster.

“Rose oil, or rose petal oil, is an essential oil extract that is derived from rose petals in a distillation process. Essentially the rose petals are steamed and the oil evaporated out. The pure rose oil may be extremely irritating to the skin and must be diluted out.”

Rose petal oil is not to be confused with rosehip oil, as both are extracted differently. As Zeichner told us, “Rose absolute oil is rose oil removed from the petals of the flower using a chemical process rather than through distillation. Rosehip oil comes from a cold pressing process of the rosehip, which is the fruit that sits below the rose flower.”

What are the benefits of using Rose Petal Oil topically?

“Rose extracts in general are thought to have skin lightening, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects,” Zeichner told us. Some rose extracts have even been shown to be astringent and antimicrobial, which is beneficial for those suffering from acne or sensitive skin issues. It can also offer a boost of hydration for dry or mature skin.

How do you apply Rose Petal Oil?

While many rose petal oil options on the market come diluted and ready to apply straight from the bottle, pure selections may need to be manually diluted with a carrier oil to avoid irritation.

For those that come ready to go, simply apply the oil like you would any other; place a few drops into your palms and gently press into the skin.

Read on for the best rose petal oil options to shop right now.



CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ

Zeichner’s top recommendation, the Radiant Multi Repair Oil can be used across the face and body to plump and hydrate the skin. “It dries fully on the skin and can be layered under your other skincare products in your regular routine,” he shared.

Provence Beauty

This multi-use oil from Provence Beauty nourishes more than just the skin; it can also be applied to the nails and hair to rejuvenate dull tresses and brittle nails. It also contains additional hydrating ingredients like apricot oil and sweet almond oil.

“This smells absolutely incredible! I love the way it smells so much. Just like roses which is my all time favorite scent. It also leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated without leaving it oily! I love this stuff so much and can’t wait to use it every day now,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Heritage Store

You’ll get the best of rose in this nourishing oil—it contains both rosehip oil and rose petal oil for a surplus of benefits, not limited to locking in moisture, softening fine lines and balancing out uneven tone.

“Very emollient and adds a nice glow to the skin. A few drops go a long way. Scent dissipates and is pleasant,” said one Target shopper.

KORRES

The KORRES Wild Rose Brightening Absolute Oil is infused with the petals of one full rose alongside vitamin C to brighten, replenish and soften dull, stressed-out complexions.

“Love this oil. I have oily/combo skin and adding this to my nighttime routine has made my skin softer and brighter. Never knew what “brighter” meant but after I started using this oil years ago I started noticing,” said one Sephora customer.

AESOP

This concentrated nourishing botanical oil facial treatment contains 10 precious plant extracts, including rose petal oil, that target extremely dry or distressed skin.

“I was very impressed with the damascan rose facial treatment,” wrote a Nordstrom reviewer. “A few drops used in the evening make my dry and sensitive skin feel supple, hydrated and a lot brighter and fresher. The packaging is lovely and it smells really nice. It absorbs very quickly into the skin and doesnt feel oily for long.”