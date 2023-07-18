All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve heard of Tula, chances are you’ve heard of the brand’s super popular under-eye balms. The best-selling skincare company continually adds new versions of the cult-favorite formula to its collection; it previously held three different options, including a cooling, de-puffing stick that works around the clock and a rosy glow version of the OG. That line-up just recently increased an eye balm further with the addition of the Gold Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm.

A little backstory on these mega-loved eye balms: The Glow + Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm started it all. Dressed in Tula’s classic bright blue packaging, the formulation within primarily leans on hyaluronic acid and caffeine to de-puff and hydrate the skin whilst minimizing fine lines across the eye area. Described as an “instant pick-me-up” by the brand, the eye balm’s intended use was to pull the delicate area away from the deep depths of dullness and leave it refreshed and energized.

The 24/7 Power Swipe Eye Balm equipped with Tula’s innovative 24-7 Day & Night technology followed, alongside the rose glow shade option.

The newest Gold Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm is right up the alley of champagne makeup lovers; it leaves behind a “golden, glowing finish” after application, setting the scene for a lit-from-within look that’s all the rage right now. Not only does it wear well underneath makeup like its predecessors, but it also doubles as a highlight stick for over top.

Don’t be reeled in solely by its glowing properties—the newbie eye balm also brings the same long-term skincare benefits as the rest. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, rosewater, aloe caffeine and probiotic extracts, it cools stressed out skin, tackles fine lines and wrinkles and nourishes areas of dryness. It’s also dermatologist-vetted and safe for use on sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Considering the genuine feedback from consumer trials, we’d recommend putting aside your go-to highlighter stick and trying this one instead. Over 96 percent of users agreed their skin felt hydrated after one use, while a near-equal percentage claimed their skin looked less puffy, felt more revived and awake and more radiant after one week.

Tula is no stranger to sell outs, so grab the newest member of the eye balm family today.