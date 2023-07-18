All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I feel like I’m behind on joining the filler and botox train—everyone across my TikTok FYP to even my own friends have started booking professional visits. While I’m certainly not opposed to trying it down the line, I’d rather opt for less expensive alternatives while I’m still in my 20’s. Luckily, more and more skincare brands are delivering on botox-adjacent formulations (with some major differences, of course) that are capable of bringing near-identical results as the real thing.

The No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is supposedly one of those substitutes; it was reported through a consumer study that it’s capable of reducing the appearance of wrinkles by up to 5 years—so no, sometimes it’s not always too late to change the past.

No7

The brand has even more receipts to share from its consumer study—it was found that the serum can visibly reduce wrinkles in as fast as one week, with even more improvements noticeable by week two, such as fine lines between the brows, above the lip, and under the eyes and nasolabial folds reduced.

RELATED: This $11 Anti-Aging Retinol Face Oil Is So Good, One Shopper Started ‘Going Without Makeup’

Not your typical age-defying serum, it’s formulated with No7’s next generation collagen peptide-based technology. You can apply the serum on its own ahead of the rest of your skincare and makeup products, or use it as a booster by adding a couple drops into your moisturizer, foundation, whatever topical liquid you please to “supercharge with a boost of line-smoothing power.”

There’s no better time to give the serum a chance since right now you can save 10 percent when you spend $20, save 20 percent when you spend $50 and save 25 percent when you spend $70, now through July 20th. Plus, you can buy two, get one free on all No7 makeup products right now.