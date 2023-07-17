All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brooke Shields is an actor, model, author, entrepreneur, and mom, who has been in the spotlight since she was 12 years old. She knows a thing or two about beauty and has been known as a beauty icon for her entire life. So, when she said she loves True Botanicals’ new Niacinamide + Biotin Booster, we listened.

In 2021, Shields became a face of True Botanicals, telling BAZAAR.com: “In meeting the team and the founders, and talking about their approach to wellness, products, the ingredients they source, and that they are a female-founded company—I just liked everything about their DNA.” Since then, she’s been sharing her faves from the brand and why she loves them, both on Instagram and TikTok.

In her newest post, Shields shared her new favorite, a powder booster you add to skincare to reduce the look of pores, redness, and uneven complexion. “I have never found a skincare solve for minimizing pores like I have with True Botanicals’ Niacinamide + Biotin Booster,” she says. “This is a multi-tasking product. It’s so potent but it’s also so gentle.”

Image: True Botanicals.

This powder product has only two ingredients: niacinamide (vitamin B3) and biotin (vitamin B7). The former you probably know for its ability to control sebum production, minimize the appearance of pores, reduce redness, and even help support the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Unsurprisingly, it’s a great ingredient for those with sensitive and/or acne-prone skin. Biotin, on the other hand, works to strengthen skin, improving hydration, smoothness, and skin texture.

“It has reduced the pores around my skin, around my cheeks, and my skin just looks so much more clear, more even-toned,” Shields continues. “And it’s so easy to use.” She adds a “few shakes” into an essence or serum and massages the mixture into her skin. Her favorite product to use this with is True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum ($90 at Ulta Beauty). In less than two weeks, she noticed her skin was “more glowy.”

You can use whatever serum or essence you like, as long as it’s water-based. (Look for “aqua” in the ingredients.) Then, say goodbye to clogged and enlarged pores for good.