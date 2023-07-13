All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s been a crazy shopping week for anyone scouring the Internet for amazing deals. If you’re late to the game, you’ve got mere hours before you’ve missed your shot at major discounts, including the ones over at Macy’s Black Friday in July sale. Luckily, it doesn’t officially end until tonight, so you’ve still got time to score tons (and we mean tons) of popular brands for far, far less. Seriously—discounts go as high as 70 percent on anything from luxury sheets to designer fragrances, so fill up your cart fast!

The most epic deals that immediately caught our eye are discounts on cult-favorite Sunday Riley’s Good Genes, TikTok-viral NUDESTIX cream blushes, Ralph Lauren perfume sets, and this half-off Tommy Hilfiger summer dress. You’ll find even more deals spanning across beauty, fashion and home that are somehow still in stock.

To help you make the most of your ticking time, we rounded up the best deals from top-brands you can snag during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale.

Lancome

This deeply hydrating cream protects against environmental aggressors that can wreak havoc on sensitive skin.

MAC

You’ve probably seen beauty influencers rave about this setting spray on TikTok. Grab one of your own on sale!

Fairfield Square

These sheet set is available in multiple bed sizes, from queen to California king, in a range of colors. Score it for $160 off right now.

Vince Camuto

This floral halter dress from Vince Camuto is the perfect fit for any upcoming weddings or summertime formal events.

PUR

This 4-in-1 pressed powder acts as a foundation, powder, concealer and SPF all in one.

On the hunt for a body cream that does more than just hydrate? Consider this option that was specifically formulated to treat age-related concerns.

Viktor & Rolf

Now’s the best time to snag customer-loved VikTok & Rolf perfumes, particularly this Good Fortune scent that’s $90 off.