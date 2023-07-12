All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You may be lost in a sea of Prime Day deals, but don’t forget about the surplus of alternative sales happening this week. Retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Target are hosting their own Prime-adjacent events, with epic deals you’re unlikely to see again for quite some time. The same can be said for No7 Beauty, where shoppers can score anything from its site for 30 percent off, including the newly released Future Renew Damage Reversal Night Cream.

The fast-acting cream—93 percent of users from a brand-run consumer study said their skin looked healthier, more supple and that texture appeared more even after one week of use—delivers in just the way the name suggests. It reverses signs of damage on the skin while you sleep, so you can continually wake up to beneficial results each day.

No7

It contains No7’s new and patent-pending peptide technology that is exclusive to the new Future Renew line (it also has a face serum and eye cream in addition to the face cream, all three of which were designed to be used together). This unique formulation supports the skin’s natural self-repair process and tackles signs of uneven tone, dryness and loss of elasticity, per the brand.

Based on instrumental measures collected by the brand, the cream is capable of keeping the skin hydrated for 72 hours post-application. And despite its major nighttime healing properties, the cream boasts a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into skin without leaving a sticky residue, so you can easily apply prior to makeup.

Though it just recently launched, the peptide cream has already garnered positive feedback from reviewers.

“I washed my face every night and morning, as I usually do but religiously for two weeks,” shared one shopper. “Toner and then No7 Future Renew Night Cream! My skin is softer, looks more radiant! Even my sons noticed!”

“I really like the night cream. It was thick and moisturizing, without being heavy. I have seen some definite smoothing, especially on the sides of my mouth, around my jowls. And I lived rubbing the remnants on my hands. No sticky feeling,” raved another.

Grab the entire Future Renew line while it’s all 30 percent off for a limited-time.